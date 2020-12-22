Zoom has become a necessity for pretty much everyone during the pandemic. It's how we connect with others just to say hello, conduct important business meetings and interviews and it's how we can stay in touch with family for the holidays without risk.

It's always just had one problem though: that pesky 40-minute meeting limit for free accounts.

Well in the spirit of spreading some holiday cheer, the Zoom team has announced that it is lifting this 40-minute meeting limit for the upcoming holidays: specifically, from Dec. 23 at 6 AM ET to December 26 and then again from Dec. 30 at 10 AM ET to Jan. 2 At 6 AM ET.

That'll give you the perfect amount of time to unveil Christmas gifts virtually to the family or watch the ball drop safely from the comfort of your living room, but together with others that you care for. You won't have to rush each other off the call once the 39-minute mark hits.

"COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn't look the same," the company wrote in a blog post to its listeners.

"As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we're removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions," it continued.

Zoom last lifted 40-minute meeting limits on Thanksgiving. It's safe to say that this is a company that understands the values of safety and family for the holidays.