Life is full of many great unexplained mysteries: The Bermuda Triangle, Bigfoot, Area 51, the origin of Lindsey Lohan's accent, the list goes on. But thankfully there's one less mystery to solve now that we've identified the Zodiac Killer.
An independent team of investigators — made up of 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers — has reportedly identified the infamous serial killer that terrorized Northern California in the late '60s as being none other than Gary Francis Poste. Linked to at least five murders that took place between 1968 and 1969, the Zodiac Killer is perhaps best known for not only successfully evading police, but actively taunting them with a series of riddles and complex codes.
Related | This Meme 'Knows a Spot' For a Bad Date
The investigators, known as Case Breakers, were able to make the connection after having spent years digging through forensic evidence and photos found in Poste's darkroom that revealed the man had a set of scars on his forehead that matched the same ones on a sketch of the Zodiac Killer.
Additionally the team was able to link Poste to the Zodiac Killer through details they found by deciphering some of the letters. One was found to reveal a hidden message when all of the letters from Poste's name were removed. "So you've got to know Gary's full name in order to decipher these anagrams," one investigator explained. "I just don't think there's any other way anybody would have figured it out."
Poste died in 2018, so it's safe to say the police technically never caught the Zodiac Killer, but the news still went viral and generated some glorious memes.
The funniest thing about them identifying the Zodiac killer is apparently some guy knew it was him and was just lik… https://t.co/tLQArUMJfS— Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Quinton Reviews 🎬) 1633549506.0
hold on mommy needs to read about the zodiac killer being identified https://t.co/pySEoUvlRP— hadia🧣winning era (@hadia🧣winning era) 1633537549.0
“Sorry, can’t make it into work today. Zodiac Killer was ID’d.” https://t.co/cONaoQqRUO— MATTer of Fact (@MATTer of Fact) 1633528347.0
“the zodiac killer getting identified is crazy. it also made me realize i never identified what was wrong when we e… https://t.co/lBwmw3qg6e— number one dawson knox fan (@number one dawson knox fan) 1633536105.0
Zodiac Killer watching Ted Cruz get blamed for his crimes online https://t.co/T16PD0LkBU— a little girl named Matt Damon (@a little girl named Matt Damon) 1633542044.0
Saw Zodiac Killer was trending and I swear you can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/iD2jYE6VYl— Bearly Here. Bearly There. (@Bearly Here. Bearly There.) 1633536518.0
The zodiac killer watching the movie zodiac in 2007 https://t.co/TpX11eAiQI— Papi women Neglecter Vol 4 (@Papi women Neglecter Vol 4) 1633543774.0
True crime podcasters after the Zodiac Killer was revealed: https://t.co/LicN4GdbAn— el stefantasma 👻💭 (@el stefantasma 👻💭) 1633540631.0
[the zodiac killer whispering to his date while watching The Zodiac] that’s not the zodiac— Doth (@Doth) 1633544914.0
With the Zodiac Killer being identified, heres another who yet faces justice. https://t.co/YaMc67iVZL— Animation Tweet City (@Animation Tweet City) 1633542945.0
The final clue that lead investigators to determining it was Gary Francis Poste as the Zodiac Killer was his grave… https://t.co/LAsEchfxeL— Sports Fan 34 (@Sports Fan 34) 1633541921.0
Everyone finding out the Zodiac Killer has been identified in the year 2021 https://t.co/eMtsKkR24y— ℐ𝑒𝓈𝓈 🔮 (@ℐ𝑒𝓈𝓈 🔮) 1633541567.0
The family of Gary Francis Poste revealed his identity as the Zodiac Killer in order to clear his name of any association with Ted Cruz.— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝) 1633539168.0
Photo via Getty