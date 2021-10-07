Life is full of many great unexplained mysteries: The Bermuda Triangle, Bigfoot, Area 51, the origin of Lindsey Lohan's accent, the list goes on. But thankfully there's one less mystery to solve now that we've identified the Zodiac Killer.

An independent team of investigators — made up of 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers — has reportedly identified the infamous serial killer that terrorized Northern California in the late '60s as being none other than Gary Francis Poste. Linked to at least five murders that took place between 1968 and 1969, the Zodiac Killer is perhaps best known for not only successfully evading police, but actively taunting them with a series of riddles and complex codes.

The investigators, known as Case Breakers, were able to make the connection after having spent years digging through forensic evidence and photos found in Poste's darkroom that revealed the man had a set of scars on his forehead that matched the same ones on a sketch of the Zodiac Killer.

Additionally the team was able to link Poste to the Zodiac Killer through details they found by deciphering some of the letters. One was found to reveal a hidden message when all of the letters from Poste's name were removed. "So you've got to know Gary's full name in order to decipher these anagrams," one investigator explained. "I just don't think there's any other way anybody would have figured it out."

Poste died in 2018, so it's safe to say the police technically never caught the Zodiac Killer, but the news still went viral and generated some glorious memes.