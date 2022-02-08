Zendaya has responded to D.A.R.E.'s scathing criticism of her show.

Last month, the anti-drug education organization accused Euphoria of glamorizing substance use and addiction in a statement to TMZ, alleging the HBO show "chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world." That said, Zendaya herself is now pushing back against D.A.R.E.'s take in a new interview by explaining that the goal of the show is to help people "be a little bit more understanding and empathetic over the experience of addiction and what it does to people, what it does to their families."

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out and find so many parallels from all ages, all walks of life,” the star told Entertainment Weekly in reference to her character, Rue, who struggles with addiction throughout the series.

“So many parallels with Rue and her story and Rue means a lot to them in a way that I can understand," she continued. "But also maybe in a way that I could never understand, and that means that means the most to all of us.”

Not only that, but Zendaya also specifically tackled D.A.R.E.'s critique by stating that the show was in "no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing."

“If anything, the feeling behind 'Euphoria' or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain," she went on to say before adding, "And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

