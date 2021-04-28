After last December's picturesque fashion show in the middle of a desert, Saint Laurent invited a slew of celebrities to wear the new collection from home — a trend that's been seen everywhere from Givenchy to Miu Miu as in-person runway shows continue to be put on hold.

Saint Laurent continued on that same path for this morning's Winter 2021 show, which was held in an undisclosed location where the models walked near dangerous cliffs with crashing waves. This time, Hailey Bieber joined returning faces Zoë Kravitz and Rosé for the "digital front row," alongside models Abbey Lee and Anja Rubik and actors Talia Ryder and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The cast all wore pieces from the new collection, including A-line minidresses with plunging necklines, very short jewel-tone metallic miniskirts and lots and lots of chunky jewelry. See the rest of the celeb images, as well as the full Saint Laurent Winter 2021 show, below.