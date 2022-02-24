The long-awaited collaboration between Ye and Demna Gvasalia is finally here.

The first drop of Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga has been teased since earlier this year and manifesting for what seems like forever — the designer became part of the rapper’s creative team in 2015, and in 2021, Gvasalia was the creative director for Ye’s Donda livestream release in Atlanta.

Now, dropping just before Ye’s Donda 2 experience in Miami took place last night, eight styles inspired by Ye and Gvasalia’s visions became available. Gap’s traditional American styles — including the classic oversized sweatshirt and the crewneck tee — are given the Ye and Demna treatment: a little bit more mysterious, a little bit edgier, a little less on the nose, and definitely in black.

This “intersection of music, art and culture,” as described by the press release, includes a range of Gap logo t-shirts and a hoodie, all in a dark-hued palette (hi, Balenciaga) with baggy silhouettes and a washed effect (hi, Yeezy). There’s even a matching light-wash denim jacket and pant, which might look a little bit familiar to Ye’s aesthetic to those in the loop with the Julia Fox of it all.

Each of the boxy hoodies is individually garment-dyed and washed, giving them all a slightly unique look.The collection is peppered with an abstract dove motif, representing an intangible hope for the future, and the Yeezy Gap website notes that orders will arrive in unbranded boxes rather than a Yzy or Gap package.

Prices in the collection range from $120 USD to $440 USD. The debut Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga drop is available to shop now at YeezyGap.com and FarFetch.com.