The Telfar shopping bag has become one of the most coveted accessories in the fashion industry. There's no denying that it's the new "it" bag with new releases and restocks selling out within seconds. Many celebrities and influencers have also been seen carrying the "Bushwick Birkin." The latest spotted with the bag is none other than Beyoncé herself.

Bey was spotted in Brooklyn with the medium-sized white Telfar shopping bag, while wearing Christopher John Rogers floral palazzo trousers. This, of course, was a great moment for repping two Black, CFDA award-winning designers.

The fans of the faux leather unisex shoppers are predicting that the already impossible-to-obtain bags will be even more so now that Queen Bey has been seen with one. Some have even theorized that prices would go up. But the brand has reassured customers that nothing will change. They're sticking to their motto, "Not for You—for Everyone," and prices won't be changing.

Telfar will be dropping a new color, lavender, on July 13 at 9:00 AM ET.