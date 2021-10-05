With an app like TikTok predominantly occupying the Gen-Z space, one would think that every viral beauty product coming off the app is generated through highly calculated marketing for newer, trendy brands pandering to a younger consumer.

Related | Why TikTok Is Obsessed With OLAPLEX

This week, we saw an old classic move into the viral beauty space and reach Gen-Z makeup lovers without even trying.

After CoverGirl went vegan in 2019, they reformulated all their products and dropped a bunch of new makeup that flew under the radar. One of the products was the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation.

An ultra-lightweight, everyday foundation that is made with aloe extract, coconut milk and of course hyaluronic acid that leaves the skin with a radiant, healthy glow. The lighter coverage formula allows for a smaller shade range (14), which can be used across many skin tones.

TikToker @briannachickenfry made the first video that launched CoverGirl into the viral product Hall of Fame. "It has taken me seven years to find a foundation that I like," she said. "There was a point in time where I was spending like $90 on one bottle of foundation because I thought higher-end brands were going to be better but that's just not true."

@briannachickenfry Reply to @innewyorkilillyrock

After Brianna's video came out, hordes of beauty lovers around the world rushed to their drugstores to snag this foundation which has now sold out everywhere. Even our viral product queen @mikaylanogueira posted a video trying the foundation out.

@mikaylanogueira Okay, worst foundation on the market? #makeup #beauty #ChimeHasYourBack @Brianna

"My skin looks so f*cking healthy," she says. The CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation has a remarkably similar finish to the NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer and the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint — of course, at a fraction of the cost.

Prior to going viral on TikTok, this foundation didn't receive the best reviews. The two main drawbacks being that people didn't love the scent and those with oiler skin types felt that it was too dewy. We definitely recommend this foundation if you have drier skin (especially as we approach Fall and Winter) and if you love that ultra-hydrated look.