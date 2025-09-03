Jessie Murph Makes You 'Feel Some Type of Way'

Jessie Murph exists where few artists can: somewhere, authentically, between southern rap, ‘50s crooning, classic country and delectable pop. This July, she dropped her second album Sex Hysteria — pushing the Huntsville, Alabama-born star to viral success. Some of it — like the videos of her singing her contagious track "Blue Strips" about moving on from an ex and throwing hundred-dollar bills in the strip club, performed with back-up dancers, hip-hop delivery and a twang, all while rocking a Priscilla Presley beehive – gained her new fans. Other tracks, her ballad "1965" which came with an NSFW surreal music video, had some internet sleuths up in arms.

The song’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics about wanting a traditional yet toxic relationship from the ‘60s over modern love start with her saying “My hair is high, coke is cheap” and “Studies are now saying that cigarettes are recommended” — yet many listeners still felt she was upholding stereotypes about women. Despite the push back, however, Murph takes it on the chin. “Not everybody’s going to understand everything and I accept that and know it will be a continuous theme throughout my career,” she tells PAPER. “I always want to be polarizing with what I’m making. I want people to love it or hate it, as long as they feel some type of way.”

Her boldness is working. At the time of its release, the album charted No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it her highest charting to date. She's also got cosigns from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Elton John, and fellow southerner Gucci Mane, who Murph not only named one of the album’s tracks after but also features on the song “Donuts.” Her lack of allegiance to genre has hit a sweet spot for modern-day listeners whose tastes are also varied. And despite the pushback, she's moving forward with fans who continue to resonate. “With the hate, the people who really listen to the music and have been there and are actually listening understand,” she says. “That’s what means the most to me. I feel more love around me than I ever did.”

It’s been a little over a month since you released Sex Hysteria. How have you been feeling since it's release?

That’s a tough one. It’s been a very surreal month for me in a lot of ways. It’s been beautiful and very rewarding. It’s also been very tiring and it can be a little mentally exhausting to see and hear all the opinions on everything. But ultimately, it’s been such a positive, surreal month.

Your last albumThat Ain’t No Man, That’s the Devil, it felt like you were in a completely different place. What do you feel like the biggest transition has been for you between releasing your debut in comparison to Sex Hysteria?

Looking back at it now, I think that album served a different purpose than this album does. I think that one had a very strong throughline of anger. I was definitely writing more about one specific thing on that album. And I understand that not everyone feels that way and it’s not very common, everyone wants to listen to it in the car type music. But that album’s for when people get cheated on and shit like that. That's a big difference. This album encompasses a lot more and a broader range of emotions. I think more people will gravitate towards it since there’s a little something for everybody. It feels a lot different than it did the last time.

Going into the studio for Sex Hysteria, what was that process for you?

I actually didn’t look at it as “I’m making an album.” I looked at it by going into the studio and whatever was in my heart would come out. It was a log of my days and genuinely, whatever I was feeling and going through would come out. So everything was very genuine and true to what I was experiencing at the time. It’s a log of my feelings while I was writing it.

Was there a specific song or moment in the studio where you got excited or felt like the album was coming together?

Definitely. I think specifically with writing “Blue Strips” it was magical. I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt it was special. I didn’t know why, but it’s a feeling. When you hear a song it can make you want to smile and this one made me want to dance. I’m not much of a dancer. Another one was “Heroin.” I remember feeling really proud of that. That one speaks to the musicality of things I really love. That’s my favorite song on the record and a moment where I knew it was really coming together.

Let's talk about “Blue Strips," particularly Lana poll dancing to it. When did you see that clip? How did it feel to see her making her own strip club, Lana-style, to your song?

It felt like I won a Grammy. Nothing could ever measure up to this. It’s the best thing ever. I still think about it every day.

Speaking about the Lana and inspiration in general, your music doesn't sound like anything anyone else is making right now. What music inspires you that may have seeped into the album?

That’s a good question. I grew up listening to a lot of different things. There was always country music around me, being from Alabama. That’s something I always had in the background. But also lots of Elton John, Adele, Etta James, Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill. A lot of different things were playing.

I wanted to ask you about “1965.” When I heard this song and saw the incredible visuals, it felt very obvious to me what you were doing. But obviously, the internet sometimes needs more context. When you’re creating art and you know your point and you think everyone will figure it out too, what’s that process like? How do you respond to those critiques?

It’s hard because it’s like “Listen to the whole song!” Nowadays, people will see or hear a ten-second clip on TikTok and assume it’s the whole song. They don’t have the care or bandwidth to go listen to the whole thing. Without context some of those lines sound fucking crazy. I can’t be mad about how people are taking one or two lines because they do sound crazy but I wrote that song and it’s a satirical take on the 1960s and anyone who hears it will know that. The song starts with “Women belong in the kitchen.” Like what? Not everybody’s going to understand everything and I accept that and know it will be a continuous theme throughout my career. I always want to be polarizing with what I’m making. I want people to love it or hate it, as long as they feel some type of way. I think that’s always one of my goals with anything I’m doing.