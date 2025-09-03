Karen Huger Waves to Fans in Full Glam After Jail Release

FKA Grande Dame is free!

Karen Huger, the woman formerly known as the Grande Dame of Potomac, has been released from jail following a six month stint over a DUI conviction. The Montgomery County Detention Center where she was held confirmed reports of her release. I find it quaint a spokesperson had to confirm anything at all, considering she glided past fans in a black SUV just moments prior, waving like a pageant queen in full glam.

As can be seen in the above video, captured by Fox 5 cameras, Huger wore a headscarf with a full beat as onlookers cheered for her release. Photos online from the hours prior to her drive to freedom show onlooking paparazzi lined up along the road to the Montgomery County Detention Center, waiting for the Queen of England to drive by in her customary procession. Interestingly, Fox 5's Stephanie Ramirez reported that while news crews were being held in the parking lot, TV camera crews were given access to the jail's entrance. Footage from Ramirez show a crew member approaching the building an onlooking guard carrying what appears to be camera equipment — likely a tripod.

Shortly after Ramirez's post, speculation blossomed that Bravo cameras were on the scene and Huger was receiving full glam in the lobby before her exit. Reporter Amber Ferguson, a senior video editor and writer at The Washington Post, seemingly confirmed this speculation online, writing: "One of her fans showed up and a visitor who couldn't get in was upset she was delayed seeing her husband. Karen got her hair and makeup done in the detention lobby as Bravo cameras rolled." In the same post, she included an interview with the woman who was held up, alongside footage of Huger's makeup artist Tatiana Gotay walking through the parking lot.

As PAPER writer Tobias Hess pointed out last week, this will not be the first time Bravo cameras were at the scene for a star's release from jail. Years ago, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice received her own special on her detention stint for tax fraud. They likewise captured footage of her family as she walked through the front door of her home for the first time, with her post-prison journey becoming a pivotal story beat for the franchise. With Bravo clearly orchestrating footage of the release, Hess' question on whether or not she will return has obviously been answered, at least for the immediate season. What she makes of her time in prison still remains to be seen. Her hubris and pride put her there, as she pointed out in a statement prior to entering custody. Judging by the full glam, I'd say that a Grande Dame can't always change all her crown jewels.