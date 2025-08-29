PAPER Throws a Pre-Fashion Week Dinner Party for Salt Murphy

New York City is already revving up for fashion week. What’s a better way to spark the engine than a party co-hosted by Salt Murphy and PAPER Magazine?

PAPER teamed up with the Australia-born, Paris-based menswear label on a dinner party at neighborhood haunt Do Not Disturb, the event doubling as a preview of the label’s Autumn-Winter 2025 collection. With select attendees wearing the forthcoming collection, diners could be seen donning garments with various Salt Murphy signatures: low hung collars, playful lacing and in varied and assorted selection of sumptuous fabrics. One attendee even donned a see through, clear tank top, eliciting pictures and fanfare from guests.

Salt Murphy has been steadily building its profile since its launch in 2020. Since then, Kenny has made the label a social media and every day favorite through his unique designs, which combine an easy wearability with a forward thinking approach to shape and fabric choice. All of that and more will surely be on display at Salt Murphy’s forthcoming collection. With that in mind, the energy in the room at this signature PAPER dinner party was electric, with attendees noticeably excited for the busy fashion week festivities ahead. A confluence of stylists, models, creators, singers and designers, the dinner was a reminder of the powerful possibilities of what can happen when creatives convene in conversation and celebration. With a whole bevy of the season’s fashion shows and parties just around the corner, we’re sure we’ll see this creative crew a lot more in the weeks to come, but it was nice to get together before the madness begins. Cheers.