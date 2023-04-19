Victoria Justice Says Ariana Grande Feud Isn't 'Relevant'

I think we can all put this little spat to bed now.

Beyond any and all reason, people still ask Victoria Justice why she hates Ariana Grande so much, a rumor which has followed the two around for at least a decade now. Justice, for the most part, seems pretty fed up with the whole affair, so she put the stories to rest this weekend at Coachella during an interview with E! News.

When asked about their hatred for one another, Justice explained: "I don't need to talk about this anymore, but Ariana texted me and we were both like this is so stupid. And so I think the biggest rumor is just like, this whole narrative that was created of like, me being jealous of her and us not being friends."

As a brief aside, I quite like her sensible pink cowgirl boot and technicolor feathered fishnet shoulder shrug. Back to the interview. Justice also said, "I feel like it's this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other, and it's just so not even relevant anymore now." Of the story's longevity amongst fans of the pop princess — Grande I mean, in case that wasn't clear — Justice gave her final say on the matter, forever. "I think that was probably the biggest thing where I was like, this is so dumb. 10 years later, and like how or why is this even a story? This is so stupid."

It has always been strange that the alleged feud between Justice and Grande has taken up so much airtime amongst former Victorious fans and Nickelodeon watchers alike. It started with an infamous interview between the main cast in which they praised Grande's singing ability, and Justice memorably interjected: "I think we all sing."

Sure, the clip was funny as an 11-year-old. But in the ten years since, multiple cast members have come forward about the extreme and grueling working conditions for the teenage cast on set. There's also been numerous reports from former cast members of Victorious, iCarly, and more that the network "sexualized" its teen and child stars. In the press cycle for Jennette McCurdy's new book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, she even alleged that "the Creator" — widely believed to be Dan Schneider — "plyed" her with alcohol and took photos of her in a bikini.

Alyson Stoner, another former child actor, backed up McCurdy's claims in the book, and tweeted: "As the stories continue to surface, I stand with Jennette and my fellow former child actors who have way too many experiences of teams, networks, and surrounding adults exhibiting unethical and unconscionable behavior, often without consequence."

Why won't anyone talk about that? Who cares about a feud between two literal teenagers!