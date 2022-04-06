Every celebrity has their own pet hobbies or interests they like to indulge in their free time. Demi Lovato likes to hunt aliens, Tom Daley has a lucrative (and occasionally lewd) knitting side hustle, and it turns out Vanessa Hudgens likes to strike up conversations with ghosts.

The High School Musical star opened up about her experiences with the paranormal on a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining to the host that she has the ability to detect ghosts. While she's previously kept this hidden talent largely to herself, Hudgens has "accepted that I see things and I hear things,” and has had "a lot" of run-ins with specters and spirits throughout the course of her life.

She continues, “I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was, like — you know those ducks that, like, is like the duck thing that you pull? It’s a toy? There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking and it just started going alongside me.”

Hudgens admits she initially wasn't exactly enthused about these experiences. “I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary,” but eventually she realized that "this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.” Since then, Hudgens has gone on to fully embrace her natural gift and throw herself into paranormal investigation.

Hudgens goes on to talk about about her favorite tool of the trade: a "spirit box," which she describes as a device that “scans radio frequencies really quickly." She explains that there is “something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

Hudgens put her spirit box to use recently on a graveyard trip, when she and a friend apparently encountered a "playful" spirit named Sam, who they spoke to through this machine. “We just hear ‘[static noise] Vanessa,’” Hudgens recounts. “I was like, 'Cool, do you have anything else you want to tell me?’ And I just hear, ‘[static noise] Nope.’”

As far as close encounters with supernatural entities go, Sam seems pretty chill. As Hudgens points out, however, it's still important "to tell them to stay because you don’t want them to follow you.”