Ty Dolla $ign turned the Neo Trapsoul Tour into a a star studded affair
Bryson Tiller took his signature mix of R&B, hip-hop, and trap music on the road with the Neo Trapsoul Tour, celebrating his iconic 2015 debut album, T R A P S O U L. The North American leg kicked off on August 27 and wrapped up on November 1, with Ty Dolla $ign and Majid Jordan joining the fun.
And let's talk about Ty Dolla $ign, because he wasn't about to make this just another tour stop. The R&B hitmaker, who's been giving us sexy anthems and unforgettable collaborations for over a decade, made sure his sets were anything but predictable. Every city came with a little surprise, and sometimes a BIG one.
We're talking Wiz Khalifa and Jason Derulo popping up in LA, YG and Shoreline Mafia in Anaheim, Fetty Wap in New Jersey, Blxst in Portland, IAMSU! and Mike Sherm in Oakland, Joyner Lucas in Boston, and Trae tha Truth in Houston. And New York? Leon Thomas and G-Eazy pulled up to Madison Square Garden.
"Being a part of this tour was a great experience. I haven’t been on the road in a minute so this tour was more than I could’ve hoped for. We had a fun ass time. Shout out my brother Bryson for having me" Ty said.
Ty also made sure to bring his EZMNY family along for the ride, with Leon Thomas and G-Eazy at MSG, Saige Michael in Houston, and Bizzy Crook in Miami. Basically, the guest list was giving music festival, and we weren't complaining. We also got to ask our boy about his favorite moment of the tour: "Man, the crowd’s energy was next level. Every night in every city."
And we thought that was it. I mean, imagine going to every city and experiencing this kind of amazing energy from the fans? But what really touched us was the moment he got to celebrate Mac Miller: "My favorite moment would probably have to be paying tribute to my brother Mac Miller, playing our song 'Cinderella,' and watching the whole venue light up with their phones. It was something I’ll never forget."
And because apparently being on tour wasn't keeping him busy enough, Ty even found time to pull up to our PAPER Fashion Week party in the middle of it all. We love a man who knows how to multitask.
Missed the action? We've got you.
Scroll through our photo recap of Ty Dolla $ign's time on the Neo Trapsoul Tour and all the familiar faces who joined him along this parrrty...
Photography by Raw Schnitt
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Tyla’s Aim is Not to Sweat
Story by Brook Aster / Photography by Sara Pardini
Story by Brook Aster / Photography by Sara Pardini
16 October
popular
BIA’s Been on Go
Photography by Kaio Cesar / Story by Meghna Yesudas
Photography by Kaio Cesar / Story by Meghna Yesudas
05 October
popular
Maisie Williams Makes Acting Magic
Story by Andie Kirby / Photography by Danielle Levitt
Story by Andie Kirby / Photography by Danielle Levitt
30 September
Film/TV
Gillian Anderson Can Haunt Us Anytime
Story by Sam Bodrojan / Photography by Yana Van Nuffel
Story by Sam Bodrojan / Photography by Yana Van Nuffel
25 September
popular
AMBUSH and Lexus Are Building the Future Classic Club
Story by Ella Devi // Photography by Max Tardio
Story by Ella Devi // Photography by Max Tardio
15 September