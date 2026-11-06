Bryson Tiller took his signature mix of R&B, hip-hop, and trap music on the road with the Neo Trapsoul Tour, celebrating his iconic 2015 debut album, T R A P S O U L. The North American leg kicked off on August 27 and wrapped up on November 1, with Ty Dolla $ign and Majid Jordan joining the fun.

And let's talk about Ty Dolla $ign, because he wasn't about to make this just another tour stop. The R&B hitmaker, who's been giving us sexy anthems and unforgettable collaborations for over a decade, made sure his sets were anything but predictable. Every city came with a little surprise, and sometimes a BIG one.

We're talking Wiz Khalifa and Jason Derulo popping up in LA, YG and Shoreline Mafia in Anaheim, Fetty Wap in New Jersey, Blxst in Portland, IAMSU! and Mike Sherm in Oakland, Joyner Lucas in Boston, and Trae tha Truth in Houston. And New York? Leon Thomas and G-Eazy pulled up to Madison Square Garden.



"Being a part of this tour was a great experience. I haven’t been on the road in a minute so this tour was more than I could’ve hoped for. We had a fun ass time. Shout out my brother Bryson for having me" Ty said.

