The Poetry of Precision and Imperfection of Tory Burch

Tory Burch staged a show that was less about single statements and more about contradictions made beautiful. “For Spring 2026, we were thinking about the complexity of women and different facets of their style,” Burch explained. “Femininity and strength, precision and imperfection.”

That duality played out in every look. The crisp codes of American sportswear — the polo, the trench, the striped shirt — sat alongside drop-waist dresses that channeled 1920s romance. Tailoring leaned low with hip-slung trousers and leather skirts, while jackets came rigged with invisible zippers so their shape could be adjusted on the fly. One standout was a piped blazer, inspired by Burch’s father, Ira Earl "Bud" Robinson, that nodded to her own personal family heritage, while also feeling startlingly fresh.

If the silhouettes gave us structure, the fabrics gave us soul. Burch’s team played with refined wool and waxed canvas against opulent, time-softened textures in wrinkled lamé, shredded silk, crushed viscose. Imperfection was engineered with scientific precision — frayed edges reinforced so they never unraveled, sheer polos “mended” with delicate seed beads. This season marked a renewed obsession with embellishment. Mesh dresses and cardigans dripped in hand-stitched beading, silk chiffon was painstakingly pleated, and monogram embroidery referenced antique samplers, each initial belonging to a member of Burch’s design team. It was craft, but with a whisper of sentimentality.

The accessories carried the same balance of history and disruption. The Lee Radziwill bag reappeared stripped down and lightened up, while the Romy bucket came back in distressed leather. Chain mesh and crochet totes tossed in an air of casual rebellion. The footwear was really doing something special. Models moved across the runway in pastel pumps and rococo sandals, while distressed leather slingbacks borrowed cues from men’s footwear. Jewelry went maximalist: glass flowers, twisted chains, pearls and shells threaded through lapels and slits in jackets. Sunglasses wrapped around faces like shields from the future, while antique pins were affixed to everything from straps to bags, lending an old world wink.

With all this precision and attention to detail, one thing stood out particularly as a contradiction: the hair. Hairstylist Guido Palau created a messy, elegant, highly intentional, chaotic side-swept look that gave the whole collection a touch of perfect messy imperfection. Wladimir Schall produced the music, which included “Climbatize” by The Prodigy, “Up All Night” by SAULT, “Home (Tom Scarlett Edit)" by LCD Soundsystem, “I Am a Timebomb” by Peta Lily and Michael Process, and “All I Do Is Work” by Kurtis Perrie. It was eclectic but propulsive, like the collection itself.