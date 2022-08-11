In the grand scheme of things, celebrity dick pics have come in many shapes and sizes, from sneaky paparazzi shots of Justin Bieber skinny dipping to Chris Evans overlooking a black-and-white snap of his member tucked away in his photo grid. Rarely are these indecent exposures ever intentional (that's what hyping up nude scenes in your next film is for), but at what point is a slipped tip past the point of being an accident?

Followers of Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, found themselves asking the same question after they woke up to an extremely revealing selfie on Instagram. The full frontal shot of Lee sitting in a bathroom leaves little to the imagination, showing the musician completely nude from the chin down with his package completely exposed.

Captioning the post with a coy, "ooooopppsss,” the dick pic was later deleted, but scarred Twitter users were openly skeptical about whether Lee truly did or did not intend to post the phallus-filled photo, with many claiming that it was up for an “insane amount of time.”

It's not like this is the first time we've seen Lee's schlong in its full glory, either. Lee previously tempted fate with a blurred out shot of his crotch with wife Brittany Furlan in September of 2019, trying to pass it off as just an Instagram filter. “These new Instagram filters are finally gettin wood... I mean GOOD!!!!!! They finally gave me my own filter," Lee captioned the post at the time.

However, the most famous look we've ever gotten at Lee's manhood was in his notorious sex tape with Pamela Anderson back in 1995. The video was the recently the subject of Hulu's miniseries, Pam & Tommy, which traced the story of the rocker, Baywatch star and a disgruntled electrician who stole the tape and distributed it against their will.

Adapted by writer Robert Siegel from Lee's 2005 memoir, Tommyland, the series' major claim to fame was the animatronic penis that Lee (Sebastian Stan) gives a pep talk early on in his relationship with Anderson (Lily James). Stan admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that in addition to all the prosthetic penises, fake nipples and tattoos he donned throughout filming, the actor went full on method for the role and walked around set with a pair of steel balls shoved down his pants to get used to the heft.