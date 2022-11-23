Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is fast approaching, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday already practically here — and that means it's time to start sweating over which gifts to get all your friends and family. And while you might already be dreading the hours you're going to spend clicking through Amazon links, double-checking return policies and keeping track of gift receipts, l Tommy Cash is back just in time for Christmas with the perfect gift.

Set to drop December 1, the rapper returned today to announce his latest outside-the box-collaboration (that will undoubtedly rock your box) with the TOMM¥ €A$H x Kappa vibrator. Admittedly, a vibrator might be better suited as a gag gift than for your office white elephant exchange, but either way, it would definitely be one of the more memorable presents you've ever given. No word yet on whether or not the vibrator will have any modes that pulse in time with the rapper's discography, but one can only hope advancements in musical and sexual wellness technology will make it a possibility.

Partnering with the Italian streetwear brand best known for its tracksuits for the sex toy, the collaboration is incredibly on-brand for Tommy Cash, with its irreverent blend of fashion and overt sexuality. A Kappa vibrator is right on par with the level of absurdity we've seen from Cash's collaborations in the past. The Estonian rapper has previously teamed up with the likes of Maison Margiela for a pair of bread loaf loafers and a pricey pack of instant ramen, gotten Adidas to make the world's most absurdly long pair of sneakers and even managed to help noted high-fashion goth Rick Owens to lighten up.