Timothée Chalamet had an iconic and unexpected style inspiration.

As you've probably heard, the actor is just one of the famous faces that appears in Adam McKay's star-studded film Don't Look Up, which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers attempting to warn everyone of a comet that will wipe out the entire planet.

In the film, Chalamet plays Yule, who is a rebel gamer who gets into a relationship with Jennifer Lawrence's character, Kate Dibiasky. And though Yule's character description is a little all over the place, it turns out the star had a pretty clear idea of what he wanted his on-set look to be.

"The first thing he said to me was 'I want a mullet,' and of course, he sent me pictures of Joe Exotic," costume designer Susan Matheson recently told Vogue before explaining that "everyone was obsessed with" the Tiger King star at the time.

"But instead I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet," Matheson went on to say. "And the moment I showed it to Timotheé, he said: 'Bingo!'"

However, Exotic wasn't the only style inspiration for Yule, as Matheson also said she wanted to subtly reference his roots as an ex-Evangelical Christian and the "religious element of his character" by using vintage patches and T-shirts from Christian camps.

"They aren't always visible, but underneath his other clothes he'll always have on one of those shirts," Matheson continued, though she didn't just stop at collecting shirts. As the costume designer explained, she actually enlisted a friend's brother to make a shirt for a fictional band called Noah's Flood that featured a hand-painted design of "this incredible image of Noah's ark riding away like a surfboard with an electric guitar sticking out." So keep your eyes peeled for that one.

