COVID has put a damper on most festive occasions in 2020, but a little creativity made Halloween in NYC go on.

Legendary nightlife duo The Misshapes threw a spooky Día de Muertos-themed shindig at Gitano, which happens to be conveniently located outdoors. There were temperature checks at the door and masks were mandatory when not seated at your table. It was more civilized than the usual jam-packed nightclub Halloween madhouse, but the kids showed off looks.

Related | The Misshapes' Halloween Party Was Really That Good

Simon Huck and his fiancé Pip were Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the Canadian tuxedo look. Christian Siriano dressed as Sia with a wig borrowed from Sia herself. Other trick or treaters included Ethan James Green, Mel Ottenberg, Sofia Lamar, Nico Tortorella, Linux, Timo Weiland, Brian Atwood, Amanda Lepore and Honey Dijon, who supplied the music.

Below, click through for some of the night's best costumes.

Photography: Megan Walschlager and Joe Schildhorn

