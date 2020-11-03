COVID has put a damper on most festive occasions in 2020, but a little creativity made Halloween in NYC go on.

Legendary nightlife duo The Misshapes threw a spooky Día de Muertos-themed shindig at Gitano, which happens to be conveniently located outdoors. There were temperature checks at the door and masks were mandatory when not seated at your table. It was more civilized than the usual jam-packed nightclub Halloween madhouse, but the kids showed off looks.