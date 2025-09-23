The 'Bring It On' Cast Celebrates 25 Years of Cheer-ocracy

For one night only, Toros and Clovers alike were back in formation.

The cast of cult classic comedy Bring It On reunited Sunday evening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in downtown Los Angeles for a Q&A panel and anniversary screening of the seminal cheerleading picture. The event featured actors Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Bradford and Lindsay Sloan The foursome posed for photos, answered fan questions and reflected on their time recording the film – a cheerful reunion for the Class of ’00.

With the movie’s recent milestone anniversary on Aug. 25, some members of the cast also took to social media to express love for their movie. Union posted a video to Instagram last month reflecting on her time filming and the project’s unprecedented positive reception. “We just thought we were having a fun summer in San Diego, making a movie about cheerleading justice,” Union said in her post. “But we made an instant classic about so much more.”

Six direct-to-video spinoff films, one Broadway show and thousands of TikTok edits later, the cheerocracy of Rancho Carne High School has settled comfortably into the pop culture canon. The original source material has retained a fanbase because of its contagious rallying cheers, explosively charismatic cast and still-timely social commentary. Bring It On does not shy away from the idea that for many, success is when preparation meets privilege, not opportunity: Although the Clovers are incredibly talented and responsible for many of the routines that brought the Toros their prestige, a lack of funding and school support — alongside racial bias — initially leaves them unable to showcase their skillsets to the fullest. While viewers are bound to root for Torrance and the Toros as they progress toward National Championships, they may ultimately find themselves rooting for the Clovers more.

In spite of its many spinoffs, none of the subsequent Bring It On films feature the same ensemble cast of the OG, making the cast’s LA reunion feel extra special. Earlier on in the month, Dunst spoke about her interest in returning for a sequel, or lack thereof. On the red carpet for her most recent film, Roofman, she told Entertainment Tonight that she would rather “leave good things where they are.” And a good thing, it is. 25 years later, the film is still sexy, cute and popular to boot.