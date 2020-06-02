30+ Photos From New York City's Sunday Protests

As Sunday's NYC gathering started in Bryant Park, "peaceful protest" was one of the main chants coming from the crowd. There were conversations about dissuading violence and stopping looting if it's seen, emphasizing the personal responsibility of each protester. At one point a bottle was thrown at the police (it looked like it came from a window above), but a group of protestors immediately made a human chain around the police using de-escalation methods to ensure that the message was not confused.

