Stand Up NYC Is Throwing a Benefit To Fight Tennessee Drag Ban

In the wake of Tennessee's recent passage of anti-trans and anti-drag bills, the drag community is mobilizing to help fight back against the latest wave of Republican-backed discriminatory legislation, with even RuPaul having most recently decried it as "a classic distraction technique" from "the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on."

Now, the New York City nightlife community is pulling out all the stops to help raise funds for local and national organizations pushing back against anti-trans bills with the mother of all benefits.

Proceeds from the night's festivities will go towards benefitting organizations working on the ground to benefit the LGBTQ+ community including the ACLU of Tennessee, Black Trans Liberation and the Trans Formations Project. In addition to the night's entertainment, the benefit will feature raffles and offerings from local vendors, all of whom have agreed to donate a portion of their sales to the previously named organizations.

Tickets for the event sold out in less than 24 hours, but a very limited amount of additional tickets will be available here as they become available.