What Do We Think Carrie Bradshaw Smelled Like?

Have you ever wondered what Carrie Bradshaw or Queen Charlotte smelled like? Aiming to capture the olfactory essence of these beloved women, Marc-Antoine Barrios sent PAPER a sample set of their latest collection, with five signature fragrances matched to the personality of iconic TV heroines.

The scents include Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl), Yasmin Kara-Hanan (Industry), Carrie Bradshaw (Sex and The City), Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (Love Story), and Queen Charlotte (Bridgerton). The epitome of luxurious living, each of these characters embody a different aspect of powerful femininity throughout culture. As style icons for watchers, it only makes sense they would be turned into perfumes. With the revived popularity of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and the new season of Industry airing on HBO, these women are more relevant now than ever to viewers looking for lifestyle inspiration. I’ve always had my personal ideation of what each character would smell like, such as business women wearing strong ouds and younger girls wearing clean florals. However, when we think of TV characters, what perfume they wear isn’t always top of mind. But imagining the notes that make up their daily scents can help immerse one in a true understanding of the character and their world, building a multi-sensory relationship beyond sight. Let’s see how close Barrios matches with these five perfumes.

Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl) If anyone has watched even a minute of Gossip Girl, they’d know Blair would rightfully like to smell beautiful and expensive. I believe she’d opt for something with a floral-citrus kick; Blaire is not the type of girl to play it understated. No other high schooler would be caught dead wearing a ruffled, bright red Oscar De La Renta dress to her prom night. For Blair’s character, Barrios chose Tilia, a summer scent with honeyed apricot, jasmine sambas, heliotrope and earthy vetiver. Foremost, it is a very optimistic scent, exuding the smell of a warm sunbeam. It does match the powerful, floral aspect of her personality, but I don’t see her wearing it every day. It can smell a bit dated and powdery, but Blaire probably wouldn’t mind this as an after-shower spritz. I believe Blair would gravitate towards more designer perfumes like YSL’s Libre or the new Miss Dior Essence,

Yasmin Kara-Hanan (Industry) As a most lovable manipulator, Yasmin’s smell would be decidedly harsh, a statement of power. She’d likely choose something with leather, spiciness, and a woody smell. Also opting for something expensive, Barrios chose Encelade, to represent Yasmin. The perfume is intense and great, a blend of fruity rhubarb, smoked leather, and milky sandalwood. They absolutely chose the correct scent for Yasmin, as Encelade demands your respect while seducing with a naturalistic charm. In the season 4 series finale, she offers us a quote perfectly capturing what she aims to embody, “Fluctuat nec mergitur,” or “She is tossed by the waves but does not sink.” Encelade tosses us into her precise world, but does not sink us in its depth.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sex and The City) Carrie’s influence in pop culture remains ever relevant, but she quintessentially must smell like the ‘90s. Carrie would absolutely wear something with tobacco notes, animalistic qualities, and with some musk and amber in it. For Carrie, Barrios chose Ganymede, a medley of leather accord, mandarin, and everlasting flower. It is delightfully mature and salty, which I see Carrie enjoying, but I do not think this totally represents her. It’s almost celestial and unisex, which I can’t see Big appreciating very much (and we all know Carrie would aim to please him.) The scent lacks the integral tobacco or smoked smell that Carrie Bradshaw could not go without, considering her cigarette fixation. It tends towards a woodiness which is not Carrie's style, as she opts for the city instead of nature any day, (famously exasperated at Aidan’s offer to stay at his cabin.) Instead, I could see her wearing Cherry Smoke by Tom Ford. As for Ganymede, I can actually see Samantha wearing the perfume to impress a client or engage in a bisexual ménage à trois.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (Love Story) Due to my exploration of Carolyn’s style, I have a decent idea of what our beloved ‘90s icon would wear. While Carolyn did already have a signature scent, Abdul Karee’s Egyptian Musk Oil, Barrios selected Aldebaran, for her. While Aldebaran is a bit intense and lacks the idea of minimalism I have for her, Carolyn could absolutely put this on before a date to seduce John. Made with tuberose, paprika, and tonka bean, this is a fundamentally spicy New York scent. While not her signature, it is assumptive and playful, containing exactly the right amount of mystery that Carolyn maintains. I can also imagine Carolyn wearing Steamed Rainbow, one of my favorite light-earthy scents, for a subtle day. Almost addicting, Aldebaran is a great choice and something that the aforementioned Carrie would probably wear too.

Queen Charlotte (Bridgerton) Formidable and royal, Queen Charlotte needs a scent to match her command over the room. I always imagined she’d wear something honeyed, gourmand, even loud. For the matriarch of the Royal Family, Barrios chose ‘B683,’ and I couldn’t agree more. While deviating from my initial vision, the scent is fierce and consuming. Composed of black pepper, violet leaf, leather accord, and chili, it is everything a queen could ask for: assertive, mature and produces a yummy spiciness. B683 would definitely be part of Queen Charlotte’s main rotation, perhaps if she’s feeling especially domineering.