Every 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Needle Drop, Ranked

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here. We at PAPER couldn’t be prouder of our girls Anne and Emily, our sweet, sweet Stanley and, of course, mother Meryl. Whether one finds the sequel honors the original, or not, they’ve certainly run to the nearest AMC or Regal to catch the year’s most hotly anticipated summer smash. Some fans may be eager to critique whichever new fashion designers are mentioned or worn, while cinephiles will probably open up Letterboxd and dish on whether it has cult classic potential like the first. As a music nerd, I’ve opted out of the fashion discourse and Letterboxd scoring. Instead, I went into DWP2 listening for whatever needle drops the creative team designed for the contemporary times we’re living in. Music and fashion are better than ever, as I see it. We’ve moved on from Madonna, for now, but to what? Well, after seeing the sequel, I have thoughts. The official DWP2 soundtrack has been released in its entirety, and includes some original work alongside more classic and contemporary needle drops. Here’s all 13 songs from The Devil Wears Prada 2, ranked.

13. Laufey, “Mr. Eclectic”

This is my personalized ranking. And personally, I’m not a fan of Laufey. Her jazzy, funky musical sensibilities, as featured on this track from her 2025 album, A Matter of Time, are apt for the film. But her forced nostalgia feels like seeing a bad sequel. Or elicits the same guttural discomfort.

12. Izzy Escobar, “Evergreen Avenue”

This song is soft and lovely, with the London songwriter’s powerful vocals coursing atop a fluttery melody. It’s a bit one note, though. It’s a needle drop one may not notice.

11. The Marías, "No One Noticed"

Speaking of noticing, this one was impossible not to. Our girl, Andie, is sad on her couch at home. And this lovely song plays. And that’s the problem. Its lyrics were super on the nose, thematically, which makes you feel dumb watching the movie. Doubling down on dialogue and plot with music that matches too strongly is overkill. Great song, though!

10. SIENNA SPIRO, “Material Lover”

We’re entering the portion of the list where the songs are nothing but catchy and completely inoffensive. Similar, though, to “Evergreen Avenue,” these cuts might not be the ones you play once you finally find your car in the Grove AMC superstructure. “Material Lover” is a new track from SIENNA SPIRO and builds gorgeously throughout. She delivers powerful, gravel-filled vocals on the final chorus. It’s lovely.

9. RAYE, “Worth it.”

When it comes to the broad selection of jazzy vocals and cooling crooning employed on this soundtrack, RAYE’s are at the top. This song is something your mom or grandma will go home humming. She’ll turn you into Shazam, making you formally put her onto RAYE, before it becomes the song she forces her Alexa to play on repeat every time she decides to turn her kitchen into a white woman dancefloor.

8. Dua Lipa, “End Of An Era”

Dua! We don’t really mind recycling tracks from great albums for usage in films. This song, from her 2024 record Radical Optimism, is great and bouncy. It feels so in the ethos of DWP2. You want to strut to it, meet a new guy whilst leasing a new apartment, go on a dinner date and play it on the way there.

7. Olivia Dean, “Nice to Each Other”

Olivia Dean might be the most fitting artist to put on DWP2’s soundtrack. She’s classy and chic like Miranda, yet approachable and kind like Andie. She’s become the peoples’ princess since her explosive album last summer. Many people at this magazine credit this interview (conducted by yours truly) for her rapid rise. She was wearing Paloma Wool on our Zoom call, which I accurately ID’d. I think Ms. Priestly would appreciate Dean’s eye for style.

6. Ledisi, “DAYDREAMING”

This is the song you wind up finding for yourself after the film. The one you can’t get out of your head and scroll through the whole soundtrack for. Ledisi’s vocals on this cut from her smooth, easy 2025 record, The Crown, is the kind you add to your liked songs then play every time you have a new friend in your car, hoping they also recognize the gold it is.

5. Miley Cyrus, “Walk of Fame (Feat. Brittany Howard)”

It’s poppy, it’s fun, it’s Miley! There’s really no complaints for this track off her glittery album, Something Beautiful. We’re celebrating the Hannah Montana 20-year anniversary like everyone else. It’s a Mileyssance! And this song fits gorgeously amongst other fellow pure pop cuts on the soundtrack.

4. SZA, “Saturn” Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

While listening to each song on the soundtrack, I realized “Evergreen Avenue” is the little sister to SZA’s “Saturn.” This single, off SOS Deluxe: LANA, is intergalactic in both production and lyrics. Like SZA herself, it’s a little spacey and heady, but simultaneously self-actualized and not-too-serious. My little journalistic heart can only hope this song comes on one day during a first date with a rich, cute real-estate contractor who reads my writing.

3. Lady Gaga, “Glamorous Life” Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

We’ve entered the top three! Each medal is going to the different original Gaga tracks made for DWP2. Duh. Bronze goes to “Glamorous Life,” the most paired down track. It’s a rock-inspired ballad and it’s strong. It’s Gaga giving great lyrics and the most enjoyable vocals across the soundtrack. (Editor's Note: I'd put this song dead last for whatever my mother is doing vocally and lyrically on the track. Emphasis on MOTHER.)

2. Lady Gaga, “Shape of a Woman” Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

What’s a walking-the-runway scene without a stompable Gaga track? “Shape of a Woman” could easily be featured on MAYHEM. It’s anthemic and worthy of playtime at any bar in WeHo. This song opens the soundtrack and for a reason: it represents all the pillars of DWP’s identity. It’s womanly, fun, ferocious and just the right amount of cutting.

1. Lady Gaga, “RUNWAY (Feat. Doechii)”

There’s nothing better than Gaga. Except Gaga featuring Doechii. The credits roll and audiences are blessed with “RUNWAY,” the danciest song on the album. Everyone in the world is a sucker for pop-fueled hip hop, and this one includes post-chorus breakdowns that just beg you to dance. Or strut. Or both. “Sashay…Doechii” is a new vocal stim. This could be the song of the summer. I’d worry about overplaying it, but it’s so good I wouldn’t mind.