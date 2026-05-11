Zara Larsson Stormed RISE Bar With PAPER

New York City’s RISE Bar is no stranger to a pop girl. In fact — as its legions of patrons already know — RISE champions those same girlies with all the zest and passion befitting its status as one of the city’s greatest gay bars.

Its pop star themed club nights are particularly iconic, and last Friday was Club Zara, in partnership with PAPER. Not the Spanish clothing brand, naturally: but Europe’s reigning pop powerhouse, and PAPER’s very own May cover star . Our Queen of Dolphins and Midnight Sun Mother, Zara Larsson herself.

For Zara herself to make a surprise appearance at her own themed club night is the kind of power move we know by now she is all too capable of making. Yet that didn’t stop her presence — introduced by Zeta Jones, who was performing Zara’s “Midnight Sun” — from gagging the club entirely. And, subsequently, the internet. Stepping out in a floral mini dress and a trademark Hawaiian flower tucked behind her ear to boot — boot! that’s my ego boot! — the crowd went wild as Larsson stepped onto stage with Jones to celebrate her PAPER cover and thank her gay fans specifically.

“I was so happy to meet this beautiful girl,” Zeta Jones wrote on Instagram. “She really is my favourite singer and I’ve performed her music for so long and I’m so happy that she’s getting her flowers and on top of that she’s a hottie and a girls’ girl.” “I LOVE @zaralarsson,” Jones concluded. The crowd clearly agreed. Having just released Midnight Sun: Girl’s Trip, which includes fellow modern icons of the genre Tyla, Robyn, Shakira, and PinkPantheress, Larsson is obviously the commander of today’s pop ecosystem.