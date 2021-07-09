It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Troye Sivan — "could cry just thinkin about you - Full Version"

First teased in his spectacular IN A DREAM livestream, this longer version of Troye Sivan's "could cry just thinkin about you" is spare and spectral — a deft extension of IN A DREAM's universe.

John-Robert — "Move It To The Side (Alice Longyu Gao Remix)"

Alice Longyu Gao turns this fairly sedate John-Robert track into something demented and completely infectious. Did you expect anything less?

Tkay Maidza — "Onto Me (with UMI)"

Tkay Maidza caps off her Last Year Was Weird series with another short-but-sweet EP that features some of her strongest songwriting yet — most notably on "Onto Me," which is a perfect summer driving track.

Amen Dunes — "Feel Nothing (feat. Sleaford Mods)"

Amen Dunes in the club? It's more likely than you think.

Billie Eilish — "NDA"

Billie Eilish in flex mode is unbelievably cool. "NDA" expands the bratty kiss-off vibe of "Lost Cause." It's still extremely low-key, but it's also gossipy and impossible to ignore — perhaps the most exciting taste of Happier Than Ever we've heard so far.

Ant Clemons — "Section (feat. Kehlani)"

This is romantic, alien R&B, the otherworldly voices of Ant Clemons and Kehlani proving a perfect match as they sing about tequila and missed connections.

Vince Staples — "ARE YOU WITH THAT?"

"ARE YOU WITH THAT?" is a rare sighting of bright, upbeat Vince Staples, and an even rarer sighting of sing-rapping Vince Staples. He's promised that his forthcoming self-titled album will show sides of him we've never seen, and this feels like it makes good on that promise.

glaive & ericdoa — "fuck this town"

"Fuck this town and like, everyone in it!" is such a perfect blast of energy for a pop hook. I hope it populates many teen diaries for years to come.

Angel Olsen — "Gloria"

This cover of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" is baroque and awash in synths. It sounds entirely unlike anything Angel Olsen has ever released and that's a very thrilling thing.

Amyl and the Sniffers — "Guided By Angels"

This tweaked-out paean of self-belief is an unbelievable thrill. The video for the song is even better — a gobsmacking showcase of lead singer Amy Taylor's boundless charisma.