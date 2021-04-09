It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Tkay Maidza — "Syrup"

I was sold on "Syrup" the minute I saw its cover art, in which Tkay wears cat eye contacts and a lush fur like some kind of alien nightlife denizen. Luckily, the song is even better — a slick, witty Neptunes throwback that oozes charisma. I just wanna be rich, thick and sweet, too!

Doja Cat — "Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)"

Doja's latest cut from her forthcoming Planet Her is an easier, funkier take on the kind of disco that populated "Say So." I love Doja in this mode, switching between singing and double time rapping — and with the addition of SZA, a song like "Kiss Me More" is hard to beat.

Hildegard — "Jour 1"

The whispery folk of Helena Deland meets the whispery ambient techno of Ouri on their collaborative project Hildegard. "Jour 1," the second taste of the project, is as good as it gets — a heady, dancefloor ready track that feels like being plunged into an icebath.

Abby Bella May — "Bindii Patch"

"Bindii Patch" is a hilariously, adorably Australian metaphor for a broken heart — and, alongside Abby Bella May's warm, lo-fi production, it's a winning combination.

Years & Years — "Starstruck"

The first new Years & Years music since 2018 is bombastic and R&B-leaning, a glam and exciting new direction for Olly Alexander's pop project.

DARKSIDE — "The Limit"

The second album from DARKSIDE (AKA Nicolas Jaar and Nick Harrington) has been a long time coming, but songs like "The Limit" make that long wait seem worth it.

Tierra Whack — "Link"

Rap's queen of miniatures returns with "Link," which is just as radiant as the best songs in her catalogue.

Slayyyter — "Cowboys"

Slayyyter's forthcoming debut looks to be a showcase of the hyperpop rising star's versatility, and "Cowboys" proves just how much she has to show beyond the bubblegum brilliance of her first mixtape.

Demi Lovato — "Sunset"

Demi Lovato sounds beautiful in this gospel-adjacent mode, and "Sunset" is a powerful addition to her already strong canon of ballads.

Spirit of the Beehive — "BAD SON"

The chaotic thrills of Spirit of the Beehive's new album let up for one shining moment on "BAD SON," a lush, gold-toned R&B track.