Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Rosalía — "LLYLM"

Rosalía's latest song is fairly traditional compared to her wild 2022 record Motomami, but it's no less beautiful than usual — her voice is gossamer and gorgeous, as always.

Samia — "Honey"

Although it builds to a hearty, homespun campfire singalong, Honey’s lyrics capture the kind of hedonistic images usually associated with mainstream radio pop. It's a disarming combination whose sweetness belies concealed anxiety.

Frost Children — "FLATLINE"

Beneath the bloghouse pulse, there are interesting touches to be found in "FLATLINE" — like the ribbony vocal line that opens the song or the slight note of discord that it ends on — that give it a chic, elevated sheen.

corook — "the dog"

Channelling Phoebe Bridgers, corook finds anguish and heartbreak in the small details of a breakup: dividing up shared possessions and having to deal with all the memories they're loaded with.

Meghan Trainor with Kim Petras — "Made You Look Remix"

Kim Petras shows off her versatility by lending her vocals to this remix of Meghan Trainor's viral hit. It's got a far more organic sound than we're used to hearing from her, but she still stands out.

Tove Lo — "Dancing On My Own"

Tove Lo's distinctive, silvery vocals are the star of this pared-back Robyn cover, a momentary pivot away from the dancefloor that's lovely and understated.

Astropunk and 100 gecs — "XANS IN MY ASS"

The final nail in hyperpop’s coffin? It’s hard to say. Listen at your own peril – if you're interested in pure, unabashed bedlam and slightly edgelord-y jokes.

Rita Ora — "You Only Love Me"

Sleek and rhythmic, this is Rita at her best — cleanly accessible and deeply catchy, it's almost definitely going to be inescapable on pop radio for the next 18 months.

The Kid LAROI — "Love Again"

The Kid LAROI strips his sound back to acoustic guitar and little more on this aching country ballad, a strong showcase of his songwriting and vocal talent.

Zach Bryan with Maggie Rogers — "Dawns"

Ragged-voiced country star Zach Bryan links up with Maggie Rogers on this beautiful, anthemic song, which is built around beautifully unadorned strings and simple, homespun guitar.