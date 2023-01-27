Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Rosalía — "LLYLM"
Rosalía's latest song is fairly traditional compared to her wild 2022 record Motomami, but it's no less beautiful than usual — her voice is gossamer and gorgeous, as always.
Samia — "Honey"
Although it builds to a hearty, homespun campfire singalong, Honey’s lyrics capture the kind of hedonistic images usually associated with mainstream radio pop. It's a disarming combination whose sweetness belies concealed anxiety.
Frost Children — "FLATLINE"
Beneath the bloghouse pulse, there are interesting touches to be found in "FLATLINE" — like the ribbony vocal line that opens the song or the slight note of discord that it ends on — that give it a chic, elevated sheen.
corook — "the dog"
Channelling Phoebe Bridgers, corook finds anguish and heartbreak in the small details of a breakup: dividing up shared possessions and having to deal with all the memories they're loaded with.
Meghan Trainor with Kim Petras — "Made You Look Remix"
Kim Petras shows off her versatility by lending her vocals to this remix of Meghan Trainor's viral hit. It's got a far more organic sound than we're used to hearing from her, but she still stands out.
Tove Lo — "Dancing On My Own"
Tove Lo's distinctive, silvery vocals are the star of this pared-back Robyn cover, a momentary pivot away from the dancefloor that's lovely and understated.
Astropunk and 100 gecs — "XANS IN MY ASS"
The final nail in hyperpop’s coffin? It’s hard to say. Listen at your own peril – if you're interested in pure, unabashed bedlam and slightly edgelord-y jokes.
Rita Ora — "You Only Love Me"
Sleek and rhythmic, this is Rita at her best — cleanly accessible and deeply catchy, it's almost definitely going to be inescapable on pop radio for the next 18 months.
The Kid LAROI — "Love Again"
The Kid LAROI strips his sound back to acoustic guitar and little more on this aching country ballad, a strong showcase of his songwriting and vocal talent.
Zach Bryan with Maggie Rogers — "Dawns"
Ragged-voiced country star Zach Bryan links up with Maggie Rogers on this beautiful, anthemic song, which is built around beautifully unadorned strings and simple, homespun guitar.
Photo courtesy of Columbia Records
