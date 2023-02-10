Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Paramore — "Running Out Of Time"

On "Running Out Of Time," Hayley Williams and co. brilliantly skewer "rich people problems," cutting into the topics of class and wealth with ironic, deliciously self-aware panache.

VINCINT — "Romance"

VINCINT says that "Romance" is an ode to artists like Toni Braxton, Brandy and Monica, and, fittingly enough, it's a simmering R&B track that turns a love triangle into something exhilarating and beautiful.

Vanbot — "Bored Like Me"

Swedish synth wiz Vanbot returns with the lively, brilliantly fun "Bored Like Me," a song about feeling desperate to do something, anything at all. It's piquant and totally moreish.

Pabllo Vittar and Anitta — "Balinha de Coração"

Pabllo Vittar and Anitta, two titans of Brazilian music, link up on this nostalgic, beautifully sun-dazed Forró track, a perfect tribute to Brazilian musical history.

Lizzo feat. SZA — "Special (Remix)"

Real-life best friends Lizzo and SZA link up on this sweet, invigorating remix of "Special," the title track of Lizzo’s most recent album. It's a team-up that's easy to root for.

Tove Lo — "Borderline"

It's risky business giving your new single the same name as one of the most iconic pop songs of all time, but Tove Lo did it, and the risk paid off. "Borderline," co-written with Dua Lipa, is sultry and energetic, in the spirit of Madge herself.

Ashnikko — "You Make Me Sick!"

It's been a minute since we heard from Ashnikko, but her return is very much welcome. "You Make Me Sick!" is a disorienting, abrasive diss track that's brilliantly cutting.

Related | Ashnikko Is Angrier Than Ever

Budjerah — "Therapy"

Budjerah's latest is another stunning showcase of his sublime, old-soul voice, but that smoothness belies lyrics that are cutting and even extraordinarily bitchy.

Flume feat. Injury Reserve — "Counting Sheep"

Digging through the archives can bring up some gems — as was clearly the case with this Flume track, revived from the Australian producer's hard drive, which is warm, effusive and slightly off-kilter.

slowthai — "Feel Good"

Slowthai returns with this wildly catchy new single, a Shygirl-featuring track that's actually about the depths of depression and self-doubt.