It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Laura Mvula — "Pink Noise"

Laura Mvula returns from her five-year hiatus with Pink Noise, a collection of sleek, chic, electronic jams. "Pink Noise" is the cut, and Miss Mvula is the moment.

Shygirl & slowthai — "BDE"

Shygirl and slowthai are here to show you that the amount of pure smut that one can put into a song is, seemingly, limitless. Call the horny police.

Related | Shygirl Cloned Herself to Understand Herself

dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign & Mac Miller — "I Believed It"

Everything in this song just works, from Ty and Nineteen85's hypnotic production to the Mac Miller verse that, as usual, makes the heart hurt a little. It's an enticing taste of dvsn and Ty's new collaborative project.

Messer — "Machine"

Messer's new single, "Machine," is a piece of bright, anthemic new-wave that belies its gothic aesthetic. It's a pop banger in sheep's clothing.

Related | Mitch Grassi Gushes About Fashion

Brent Faiyaz & Drake — "Wasting Time"

"Wasting Time", produced by Pharrell and Chad Hugo, doesn't ping! and swish! as much as some Neptunes classics, but it's still futuristic, hard-hitting, and so, so smooth.

Rico Nasty — "Magic"

"Magic" is another cut of R&B Rico, and it's just as deft and dexterous as her most ferocious rap cuts. There's little this woman can't do.

Yola — "Starlight"

"Starlight" simmers, altogether a more mysterious cut from Yola than what we've heard from her forthcoming album. It's a showcase for her powerhouse voice.

Jim-E Stack, Empress Of & Rostam — "Note To Self (Rostam Remix)"

"Note To Self," one of the best songs of 2020, is given a refreshing, effervescent update courtesy of Rostam, whose music radiates warmth and sunshine.

cookii — "our love"

Major Crystal Castles vibes from hyperpop upstart cookii's new single "our love." cookii's take on the genre is still sweeter and more traditionalist than most, but this song's infectious 2-step beat is undeniable.

J Balvin & Skrillex — "In Da Getto"

The ghosts of all the summer dance jams we lost to the pandemic are revived in the form of this one raucous track from J Balvin and Skrillex, which starts at 100 and never lets up.