It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Lana Del Rey — "For Free (feat. Zella Day and Weyes Blood)"

The highlights of Lana Del Rey's long-awaited Norman Fucking Rockwell! follow-up Chemtrails Over The Country Club are numerous, but the best is saved for last: this graceful, gorgeous cover of Joni Mitchell's "For Free," featuring Zella Day and Weyes Blood.

Justin Bieber — "Die For You (feat. Dominic Fike)"

Pop's mischievous, high-glam kings unite at long last for this bruised, wonderful duet from Justin Bieber's surprise-released Justice.

Vegyn & John Glacier — "So Much Time - So Little Time"

This wonderful, immersive highlight from Vegyn's new record is a tonic for anyone tired of the current state of electronic music. Like AM radio pop beamed in from another world, it's somehow synthetic and completely organic.

Related | Vegyn Is His Own Man

Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu — "Ride or Die (feat. Chilly Gonzales)"

The delicacy of Chilly Gonzales clashes with the club persuasions of Boys Noize, resulting in this slow-building, spectral banger. Kelsey Lu floats atop like some kind of intergalactic pop star.

Tay Money — "Asthma Pump (with Flo Milli)"

There are few performers on Flo Milli's level right now, and a song like "Asthma Pump," which is completely in her thrall, proves why.

Related | Flo Milli Is Here for More Than a Moment

glaive — "i wanna slam my head against the wall"

"i wanna slam my head against the wall" is structurally more complicated than any glaive songs released so far, but that's no issue when the song is this addictive.

Saweetie — "Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat, JessB and Okenyo)"

Antipodean stars JessB and Okenyo, two secret weapons in pop right now, put their own spin on Saweetie's "Best Friend," and the result is distinct, specific and profoundly earworm-y.

Related | Saweetie and Timbaland Are Taking on 2021

ENNY — "Same Old"

After breaking out with the show-stopping "Peng Black Girls" last year, star-in-waiting ENNY is back with "Same Old," which has all the subtle-but-ingratiating charms of its predecessor.

Nasty Cherry — "Her Body"

This minimal '80s synth-pop soars thanks to canny performances by each member of Nasty Cherry. The first taste of a new EP, Nasty Cherry: The Movie, it's a typically moreish confection.

Related | Nasty Cherry Answers a Myspace Questionnaire

ELIO — "LA in Two - Valley Rework"

Valley give ELIO's "LA in Two" a high-profile, high-octane rework that retains the charms of the original while adding a gorgeous, enticing new edge.

Related | Checking Up on ELIO

Photo via YouTube



