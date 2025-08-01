Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the Week: Chappell Roan - "The Subway" I'm still not selling my Chappell Roan stock. This monumental new song has been a staple of her live set for a while now, and the finished version doesn't disappoint – it's a huge, '80s-referencing power ballad like "Good Luck Babe", but this song's mood is dejected rather than enraged; its sense of heartbreak is potent and massive, and like Roan's best songs, ultimately feels totally cathartic and empowering.

Reneé Rapp - "Shy" Reneé Rapp’s new single “Shy” is a throwback to attitude-heavy ‘90s and ‘00s radio pop, its strummed verses leading to a big, emotional chorus.

Hayley Williams - "Glum" Hayley Williams surprise released 17 new songs this week, and “Glum”, with its pitch-shifted vocals and moody strut, is a clear highlight.

Demi Lovato - "Fast" Demi’s new single does what it says on the can – it’s high-octane and euphoric, capturing the hedonistic glow of songs like “Cool For The Summer”.

Slayyter - "Beat Up Chanel$" Slayyyter just excels at this kind of fast-and-dirty club banger, an outrageous and nasty flex that’ll sound great played very loud.

Nourished By Time - "BABY BABY"

The new Nourished By Time single is lit by a gorgeous, nostalgic glow – it’s warm and slick, an exceedingly pleasant rave-up.

Yves Tumor, NINA - "We Don't Count" Nina Cristante of Bar Italia adds plenty of venom and verve to this new Yves Tumor song, which barrels forward with a sparky sense of momentum.

Metro Boomin - "They Wanna Have Fun" Does anything say summer anthem like a rap flip of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”? I think not!

Mariah the Scientist, Kali Uchis - "Is It a Crime" Sublime R&B from two of the genre’s most alluring voices, “Is It a Crime” is a slow-burn, but it glows brightly.