Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'SouzaAug 01, 2025
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.
I'm still not selling my Chappell Roan stock. This monumental new song has been a staple of her live set for a while now, and the finished version doesn't disappoint – it's a huge, '80s-referencing power ballad like "Good Luck Babe", but this song's mood is dejected rather than enraged; its sense of heartbreak is potent and massive, and like Roan's best songs, ultimately feels totally cathartic and empowering.
Reneé Rapp’s new single “Shy” is a throwback to attitude-heavy ‘90s and ‘00s radio pop, its strummed verses leading to a big, emotional chorus.
Hayley Williams surprise released 17 new songs this week, and “Glum”, with its pitch-shifted vocals and moody strut, is a clear highlight.
Demi’s new single does what it says on the can – it’s high-octane and euphoric, capturing the hedonistic glow of songs like “Cool For The Summer”.
Slayyyter just excels at this kind of fast-and-dirty club banger, an outrageous and nasty flex that’ll sound great played very loud.
The new Nourished By Time single is lit by a gorgeous, nostalgic glow – it’s warm and slick, an exceedingly pleasant rave-up.
Nina Cristante of Bar Italia adds plenty of venom and verve to this new Yves Tumor song, which barrels forward with a sparky sense of momentum.
Does anything say summer anthem like a rap flip of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”? I think not!
Sublime R&B from two of the genre’s most alluring voices, “Is It a Crime” is a slow-burn, but it glows brightly.
Nigerian-Canadian musician Debby Friday is a master of minimalism, and her new song “Higher” is a clear example of that.
Photography: Ryan Lee Clemens