Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"

Nodding to Shania Twain in its gorgeous, heartbroken chorus, “Not Strong Enough” is a brilliant tribute to classic '90s country singer-songwriters, a windows-down road song with a tear-streaked veneer.

The Dare — "Good Time"

The Dare says his new single is about “the darker side of hedonism” and, true to that, it’s a hard-edged rave-up with a purely nihilistic bent. When everyone’s “on the brink of suicide," what better to do than party?

Party Dozen and billy woods — "Earthly Times (billy woods rework)"

The ever-brilliant New York rapper billy woods continues his streak of choosing brilliant collaborators, reworking this song by the underrated Australian drum-and-sax duo into a spectacle of grimy, noir-ish rap.

Frost Children — "ALL I GOT"

Touching on heartfelt balladry, eurodance, pop-punk and blog-house over three lush, delicate minutes, “All I Got” is Frost Children’s best single yet, so glossy and heartfelt as it is.

Mandy, Indiana — "Pinking Shears"

“Pinking Shears” is a curious little song from the experimental Mancunian band – its off-kilter rhythm nods to rap-rock, while lead singer Valentina Caulfield’s vocals are pure no-wave. It’s a heady combination.

BIA — "Sixteen"

BIA unpacks her upbringing and teen years in “Sixteen," a hard-as-nails excoriation of her past and, ultimately, a hard-won stamp of pride about her future.

Pocket with BRONZE AVERY — "U"

Rising Edinburgh producer Pocket links up with Bronze Avery on this bright, poppy UKG track, a dance track that’s nostalgic and futuristic all at once.

Nicki Minaj — "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

Nicki Minaj draws from Lumidee’s 2000s classic “Never Leave You (Uh Ooh, Uh Ooh)” on this typically tough-talking new single.

Eliza Rose — "Better Love"

Eliza Rose makes her mark as a pop vocalist on this new Mura Masa-produced track, a sunny UK garage track that finds her showing off her soulful vocal style.

Shygirl with Tinashe — "Heaven"

Tinashe lends her delicate, indelible vocal stylings to this remix of “Heaven," a highlight from Shygirl’s debut album Nymph.