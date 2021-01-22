It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Billie Eilish & Rosalía — "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Silk City & Ellie Goulding — "New Love"
Mark Ronson and Diplo's Silk City project is back(!) with a new song that's sassy and addictive, the perfect sequel to "Electricity."
Bicep — "Cazenova"
Recent accidental TikTok stars Bicep are back with this thrumming, slow-building marvel.
Smino — "MLK Dr"
Chicago's best returns with this dexterous, beautiful heater.
glaive & ericdoa — "cloak n dagger"
Recently 16-year-old wunderkind glaive's new song is his most anthemic yet, pulling hyperpop further towards pop's center.
Slayyyter — "Troubled Paradise"
Speaking of pulling hyperpop further towards pop's center: after two iconically savage, abrasive singles, Slayyyter is back with the title track from her debut album, her most unapologetically glam-pop track yet.
Gin Wigmore — "Woman"
Raspy-voiced New Zealander Gin Wigmore's new single swings and sways. It's a barn-stormer and I don't use that term lightly!
ELIO — "Charger"
ELIO is taking after her mentor Charli XCX in all the best ways: "Charger," her best single yet, is a plaintive heartbreak song that zeroes in on the minutiae of romance, not just the big picture stuff.
Logic1000 — "Like My Way"
It's pretty much impossible to pick a highlight from Logic1000's extremely good new EP, but "Like My Way," the set's opener, stacks up pretty nicely.
Madlib — "Dirtknock"
I'm quite literally counting down the days on my calendar until Madlib and Four Tet's new collab record is out!
