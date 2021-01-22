Fashion
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Billie Eilish & Rosalía — "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Billie Eilish and Rosalía's long-awaited collaboration doesn't disappoint. It's for the Jules episode of Euphoria and, naturally, emotions are running high.

Silk City & Ellie Goulding — "New Love"

Mark Ronson and Diplo's Silk City project is back(!) with a new song that's sassy and addictive, the perfect sequel to "Electricity."

Bicep — "Cazenova"

Recent accidental TikTok stars Bicep are back with this thrumming, slow-building marvel.

Smino — "MLK Dr"

Chicago's best returns with this dexterous, beautiful heater.

glaive & ericdoa — "cloak n dagger"

Recently 16-year-old wunderkind glaive's new song is his most anthemic yet, pulling hyperpop further towards pop's center.

Slayyyter — "Troubled Paradise"

Speaking of pulling hyperpop further towards pop's center: after two iconically savage, abrasive singles, Slayyyter is back with the title track from her debut album, her most unapologetically glam-pop track yet.

Gin Wigmore — "Woman"

Raspy-voiced New Zealander Gin Wigmore's new single swings and sways. It's a barn-stormer and I don't use that term lightly!

ELIO — "Charger"

ELIO is taking after her mentor Charli XCX in all the best ways: "Charger," her best single yet, is a plaintive heartbreak song that zeroes in on the minutiae of romance, not just the big picture stuff.

Logic1000 — "Like My Way"

It's pretty much impossible to pick a highlight from Logic1000's extremely good new EP, but "Like My Way," the set's opener, stacks up pretty nicely.

Madlib — "Dirtknock"

I'm quite literally counting down the days on my calendar until Madlib and Four Tet's new collab record is out!

Photo courtesy of HBO

