If you watch Saturday Night Live, you most likely enjoy the pre-filmed segments. While the show itself is live and most of the sketches are done in the studio in front of an audience, there's a good chunk that is filmed and edited beforehand including the sketches from wildly popular comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

However, you may not see those sketches on the April 1 show. While the host and musical guest are yet to be announced, SNL's editorial team has announced through the Motion Pictures Editors Guild that they will be going on strike to protest unfair wages and refusal to maintain health benefits. Contract negotiations have reportedly stalled, and the show's season is almost over.

According to Below The Line, a news site for those in film and television production, the editors did recently form a union but are still not under contract with NBCUniversal:

“The film workers at SNL last year made it clear they want a union, and management acknowledged their wishes. Therefore it’s very disappointing that despite the [Motion Picture Editors] Guild‘s best efforts, there is still no framework for a contract in place,” Cathy Repola, the national executive director of the Editors Guild, said in a statement. “We remain committed to getting a contract in place as soon as possible and leave all options on the table to achieve that goal.”

Talks of a strike have been going on for a little over a month at this point. Cast members have even shown support for the cause. In the closing segment of the February 4 taping, some were seen sporting "CONTRACT NOW" t-shirts.

It is important to note that strikes are bargaining tools, and the April 1 strike may not happen if the two groups come to an agreement. If it was to happen, Saturday Night Live will still air as intended but will most likely not feature any pre-filmed clips. Talent will most likely still appear on-screen unless they join in solidarity.

This isn't the first time Saturday Night Live employees have boycotted the show and gone on strike. Most recently, some people on staff sat out of the November 12, 2022 production and taping of the show due to Dave Chappelle hosting. Chappelle has come under fire for making numerous transphobic and homophobic jokes.