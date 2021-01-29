Commissioned specifically for condom brand SKYN's latest campaign, Peaches' hot and heavy rendition of "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" turns the familiar children's tune upside down. The feminist pop icon transformed its melody into a pulse-racing series of suggestive and sexually charged commands that gather steam until it reaches its feverish... well, you get the idea.

"In a world where we need to avoid touch outside, being stuck indoors gives us an opportunity to explore the touch of intimacy more than ever," SKYN says in a statement. "At a time in which we can't travel far, the possibilities to discover through pleasure are limitless — a whole new world right at our fingertips."

Featuring a cast of diverse couple that encompass a wide variety of different backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities, the Matt Lambert-directed visual is a similar dizzying mix of disconnected bodies parts connecting in intimate ways. Titled "Pleasure is an endless exploration," the clip is intended to encourage people to explore new ways to experience pleasure through touch and play.

"Much of my work over the years has focused on authentic representations of queer intimacy, love and sex," Lambert says. "It was so exciting to be able to bring these worlds, and experience of directing countless intimacy/sex scenes, to a mainstream commercial space."

Watch the full director's cut of SKYN's "Pleasure is an endless exploration," below.