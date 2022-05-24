Sky Ferreira definitely isn't Team Halsey.

In case you missed it, the "Without Me" singer took to their TikTok this past weekend to vent about their label's promo strategy, claiming that they weren't allowed them to release new music unless they "fake a viral moment on TikTok."

"Everything is marketing," Halsey captioned the video, which also featured the song playing in the background.

"And they are doing this to basically every artist these days," she continued. "I just wanna release music, man. And I deserve better tbh. I'm tired."

The TikTok subsequently caused a stir on social media, jumpstarting a larger conversation about how other musicians have expressed similar frustrations, including Charli XCX, FKA twigs and Florence Welch, all of whom claim that they've been forced to do the same. However, it seems as if Sky isn't buying it, if her recent Instagram Story is any indication.

On Monday, the star reposted a slide from an upload by @sainthoax, which contained Charli, Florence and twigs' past claims alongside a recording of Halsey's latest TikTok. That said, the last slide was a screenshot of a tweet that appeared to cast doubt on the latter's claim, accusing them of making the video — which has since amassed over 8.4 million views – to fulfill their label's request.

"Pretending your label has 'asked you to make TikToks' to go viral on TikTok for outrage clicks is pretty much meta though and works better than real promo because it's a thinly veiled disguise," the critic wrote. "Or I'm too cynical."

NOT SKY FERREIRA DRAGGING HALSEY ON IG STORIES pic.twitter.com/4il33X8bbv — omanko (@skyferrori) May 24, 2022

Because of this, fans speculated that Sky was taking aim at Halsey, with some pointing out that the two haven't been on good terms if an old alleged DM from Halsey — in which she apparently refers to Sky as a "spoiled LA girl" with Hollywood connections — was any proof.

"[Sky] hangs with the 'elite LA cool kids' and was too lazy to work to be an artists [sic] because she was too 'avant garde' and wanted to model and fuck off with her friends. and then blamed it on her label," the purported screenshot read, before the same fan shared a string of tweets from Sky that appear to accuse Halsey of trying to "replicate" her work in response.

to add some context, Halsey was randomly talking sht about sky with a fan of hers pic.twitter.com/6iOIuiexYk — omanko (@skyferrori) May 24, 2022

also her ranting about Halsey’s team trying to steal her image pic.twitter.com/zccuNyOwx2 — omanko (@skyferrori) November 2, 2021

Neither Sky nor Halsey have publicly addressed the speculation.