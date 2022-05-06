Monday’s Met Gala was full of unlikely pairings. Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain exchanged some awkward “I love you’s," Olivia Rodriguez and Sabrina Carpenter had an unexpected reunion and now, we come to find that one rumored nightmare couple of the event was Elon Musk and Sky Ferreira. Does the tech giant have a type?

A parody Pop Crave Twitter account, @pop_crawe, announced in a tweet that Ferreira had rejected the billionaire after being asked out “by his team.”

The tweet spurred rumors about whether the two had been in contact the night of the Met Gala, arguing that Musk’s team angled to get the mogul seated next to Ferreira. Since Ferreira sightings are few and far between, we can’t blame him.

But there were some obvious red flags that the account was fake, like the glaring "w" instead of a "v" in the handle, and the fact that Musk has never been so shy as to request his team speak on his behalf.

He did, however, have his mom-slash-Met-date weigh in on controversy. Maye Musk responded to the fake account saying: “There was no team. I was with Elon. So, NO.” In true protective mama-bear-mode.

Musk chimed in too, confirming that he “didn’t ask anyone out or request specific seating” and that all the hubbub was nothing more than a Twitter trend (sigh).

As a Real Media Site, of course we had to weigh in, and while we’re disappointed Ferreira didn’t curve Musk, we know that, given the chance, she would.