Amelia Dimoldenberg is Rewriting the Rules of the Edit

Since Adobe Premiere hit phones in 2025, creators have found inventive ways to take their productions on the go, including Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The producer, writer, and host, who’s grown accustomed to wearing the many hats required of her profession, has come to rely on the new mobile version of a go-to editing app for creators. As she says herself, “Adobe has been part of my life for nearly 12 years, the same length of time I've been making Chicken Shop Date. I started using it when I began posting videos, and it’s been with me through every phase since.”

Chicken Shop Date, the hit digital interview series, began as a column for a youth club magazine in 2011, evolving into a video format with the help of a friend. From the get-go, Dimoldenberg leaned into the awkward charm she’s become known for, a vibe uniquely suited to her editing style. “We find that signature tone and style in the edit, which is where Adobe, and Premiere mobile, comes in.” Dimoldenberg says that the edit is her favorite part of the process. “I see it as piecing together a puzzle. If you don't have the right software that is easy to use and understand, that will make the puzzle harder to solve.” She admits that Adobe Premiere mobile, the next generation of Adobe’s filmmaking software, “has changed how I work. I’m constantly on the go – between cities, shoots, events, meetings - so, if my team sends over a new version of a video we’re workshopping, I can jump into the edit on my phone. It can genuinely mean the difference between meeting a deadline, or missing it. I’ve edited on the Tube, in the back of a cab, and between setups on set without having to open my laptop or sit at a desk.”

The most important thing, as she sees it, beyond the ease, is the accessibility. Adobe Premiere mobile is free, making it easier for more creators to experiment, learn, and develop their voice. “I’m very aware of how many barriers exist in this industry. Not everyone has access to expensive equipment or software when they’re starting out. Part of what I’m trying to do with Dimz Inc. Academy is to give the next generation access to the tools and support they need to thrive.” That work keeps her energized alongside Adobe’s worldwide community of creatives, people she says are “sharing their unique ideas, taking risks, and putting their work into the world.”

Alongside the ease of the app, Adobe has also partnered with YouTube to make sharing work easier than ever for young and seasoned creatives alike. YouTube Shorts, a rapidly growing platform to share work, now has a dedicated pipeline in Adobe Premiere mobile, making it easier to go from idea to the finished Short in one place. With the Create For YouTube Shorts Content Creation space, creators can tap into templates, transitions and effects uniquely designed for Shorts-style content, format their videos for the platform, and move seamlessly from editing to instant publishing on YouTube. Together, these tools create an experience designed to propel the next generation of creators to the forefront of culture by allowing them to bring their ideas to life quickly and in their own voice. Creators who, like Dimoldenberg back in 2011, might be starting out with a passion project of their own. As the Chicken Shop Date creator and host sees it: “We all have our own unique voices. I’ve always believed that the more personal your ideas are, the more deeply they resonate.”