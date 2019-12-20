Fashion
Fashion

24 Last-Minute Gift Ideas For All You Procrastinators

by Mario Abad and Karen Lopez
 Mario Abad
59m

The clock is ticking, bitches! You can only put off your holiday shopping for so long until the existential dread sets in. We get that choosing presents for the most important people in your life can be tough, which is why we scoured the internet for some of the most popular products you can add to your cart ASAP. From Foria CBD vape pens to fuzzy pink handcuffs, there's something for everyone still left on your list. Here are our favorite 24 picks.

For your broke, but bougie younger sibling:

Nike x Sacai LDV Sneakers

Click here to shop

For your stressed out mother:

EVE LOM: Truly Radiant Gift Set 

Click here to shop

For your equally messy best friend:

Rockaway Gypsea: I Hate Everyone Too Friendship Necklace 

Click here to shop

For yourself, to reward your generosity:

Aime Leon Dore: Sweater Knit-Polo 

Click here to shop

Photos courtesy of brands

