24 Last-Minute Gift Ideas For All You Procrastinators

The clock is ticking, bitches! You can only put off your holiday shopping for so long until the existential dread sets in. We get that choosing presents for the most important people in your life can be tough, which is why we scoured the internet for some of the most popular products you can add to your cart ASAP. From Foria CBD vape pens to fuzzy pink handcuffs, there's something for everyone still left on your list. Here are our favorite 24 picks.

For your broke, but bougie younger sibling:

Nike x Sacai LDV Sneakers Click here to shop

For your stressed out mother:

EVE LOM: Truly Radiant Gift Set Click here to shop

For your equally messy best friend:

Rockaway Gypsea: I Hate Everyone Too Friendship Necklace Click here to shop

For yourself, to reward your generosity: