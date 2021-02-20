Shawn Mendes's new haircut is dividing fans.

Like many of us, the star didn't cut his hair during quarantine, resulting in some seriously long (but luscious) locks. That said, Mendes recently showed off the result of a major chop via Instagram this past week, and needless to say, it's sent fans into a verifiable frenzy.

For the most part, people seemed to welcome the end of his long hair era, as indicated by several viral tweets praising the cut.

"Shawn Mendes with short hair is superior," as a fan wrote, while another added, "SHAWN MENDES CUT HIS HAIR OMG THE COLLAPSE HE LOOKS SO GOOD."

SHAWN MENDES CUT HIS HAIR OMG THE COLLAPSE HE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/Dwats5IgIe — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) February 17, 2021

shawn mendes with short hair is superior pic.twitter.com/1GchGcy8t0 — victória (@shawnhows) February 17, 2021

SHAWN MENDES FINALLY CUT HIS MF HAIR OMGGG IM SO HAPPY — vanessa 🧸 (@nnessaa22) February 17, 2021

However, others also appeared distraught by the style switch-up, with one commenter invoking the popular "my child is completely fine" trend by writing, "Your child broke down when they found out Shawn Mendes had cut his hair."

“my child is completely fine”

your child broke down when they found out shawn mendes had cut his hair — akz ♡’s nicole (@RUINFLAWS) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, a handful of other fans wrote that it "hurt" to see Mendes's long hair gone.

"HES BEAUTIFUL," as a second person said, "BUT LONG HAIR IS MY FAVORITE THING IN THE WORLD. IM SO SAD."

SHAWN MENDES LONG HAIR IS GONE

THIS HURTS, IM GETTING LHH FLASHBACKS — laura is proud of louis// BOOM!!✨ (@shefallsinlou) February 18, 2021

I CAN’T , I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW HIS HAIR SHORT AGAIN!!💀💀@ShawnMendes honey ur long hair will be missed — Fiza (@NoorFiza_) February 17, 2021

HES BEAUTIFUL BUT LONG HAIR IS MY FAVORITE THING IN THE WORLD. IM SO SAD — rosé 🅴 (@HORNYWONDER) February 17, 2021

Either way though, Mendes has yet to comment on the viral debate — but what side are you on?