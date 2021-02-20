Shawn Mendes's new haircut is dividing fans.
Like many of us, the star didn't cut his hair during quarantine, resulting in some seriously long (but luscious) locks. That said, Mendes recently showed off the result of a major chop via Instagram this past week, and needless to say, it's sent fans into a verifiable frenzy.
For the most part, people seemed to welcome the end of his long hair era, as indicated by several viral tweets praising the cut.
"Shawn Mendes with short hair is superior," as a fan wrote, while another added, "SHAWN MENDES CUT HIS HAIR OMG THE COLLAPSE HE LOOKS SO GOOD."
However, others also appeared distraught by the style switch-up, with one commenter invoking the popular "my child is completely fine" trend by writing, "Your child broke down when they found out Shawn Mendes had cut his hair."
Meanwhile, a handful of other fans wrote that it "hurt" to see Mendes's long hair gone.
"HES BEAUTIFUL," as a second person said, "BUT LONG HAIR IS MY FAVORITE THING IN THE WORLD. IM SO SAD."
Either way though, Mendes has yet to comment on the viral debate — but what side are you on?
