Fans Are Shipping Shanna Moakler and Scott Disick

Shanna Moakler fans are suggesting some new potential partners, and Scott Disick is apparently at the very top of the list.

As we all know, the former pageant queen thinks it's "absolutely disgusting" that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, married into reality television's first family, as she's been openly shading his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and the Poosh founder's strong bond with her estranged kids, Landon and Alabama Barker. So given that she's made it abundantly clear that she's no fan of the extremely candid couple, it comes as no surprise that her fanbase is shipping a potential revenge relationship with Disick, who shares three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with Kardashian. But what does the Miss New York 1995 herself have to say about the suggestion? Well at this point, it appears to be a solid no.

Underneath Moakler's latest Instagram post, a self-proclaimed "petty betch" floated the idea in the comments section, saying that they wanted her to date Disick, just to "put a twist on things." And after appearing to see yet another opportunity to diss the Kardashian-Jenners' shrewd business sense, the former Playmate replied with a shady, "I think he's still under contract."

Moakler then went on to joke that she was "too old and taken" for him. Even so, she did go on to say that she holds Disick in high regard, adding that she thinks "he's a really good guy!" So who knows? Maybe there is hope for a spouse switcharoo down the road.

Since her 2008 divorce from Barker, Moakler's been romantically linked to the likes of Gerard Butler and Matthew Rondeau. Meanwhile, Disick moved on from his on-and-off relationship of 10 years by becoming one of those men who date women at least a decade younger than them, most notably. Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin. However, the Flip It Like Disick host is currently rumored to be dating model Rebecca Donaldson, so it makes sense that he's been absent from the discussion about getting with his ex's ex. That said, you can see what Moakler had to say about the suggestion in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, below.

