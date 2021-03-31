For the second season in a row, Seoul Fashion Week pivoted to a digital-only format. The entire fashion week was virtual and live-streamed, bringing the Korean capital's runway to a global audience. For this edition, designers got to showcase their work from a variety of national museums and landmarks for the first time, including the National Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seonyudo Park and more. (SFW previously took place at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza for the past seven years.)

Designers took advantage of this opportunity and presented their collections in a culturally cognizant and refreshing way. Full of seasoned veterans and emerging talent, designs ranged from exquisitely tailored pieces to visionary streetwear which dazzled against the Korean landscape. Below, highlights from the Fall 2021 season of Seoul Fashion Week.

Cahiers

Cahiers invoked the Aran islands of Ireland with its warm Fall 2021 collection. With a focus on a light, tonal palette with the occasional pop of color, the brand presented a cleanly tailored collection that is meant to sit well in any natural environment.

Caruso

There can be victory after sadness, which is the central theme of CARUSO's Fall 2021 collection. Staying close to the brand's commitment to bright colors and new details, the collection exhibits a multifaceted look for the evolving male from huge bows to tunics, sequined blazers and finely tailored essentials. A collection that is both forward thinking and traditional, Caruso urges all to smile after enduring difficult times.

DWS Company

DWS Company toys with minimalism in its Fall 2021 collection. Muted dark colors, oversized fits, and chic cuts are this season's focus. Although there is not an abundance of detail, the collection offers a cool and solid aura for those on the edgier side.

Not Knowing

Not Knowing's collection offers a mood change for the future through chunky and maxi silhouettes. The brand incorporates a slew of prints from camo, zebra, checkerboard, and stripes combined with varying textures from leather, vinyl, and cotton. The collection is perfect for anyone who enjoys mixing refined outerwear with sporty and quirky pieces.

Painters

Inspired by loss of identity and not belonging, Won Jeon of PAINTERS constructs a conceptual womenswear collection. Divulging from the typical silhouettes, the designer presents thick volumes, bulky silhouettes, and varying textures, demonstrating how organic and tangled the mind really can be. In doing so, the collection presents an exciting alternative to what traditional womenswear can be.

Big Park

BIG PARK blends post-punk, grunge rock, street savvy style, and futurism to offer bold silhouettes in its FW21 collection. The primary color is black, and leather is utilized throughout, yet there is the occasional pop of color or print to contrast the inherent grit. The collection dresses strong and powerful women who aren't afraid to toy with volume and movement.

Hanacha Studio

When offering neck to floor-length silhouettes, there has to be something that breaks up and enlivens the ensemble. Hanacha Studio achieves this by incorporating bold colors, sharp shapes, and tasteful prints, exhibiting an almost art-adjacent collection. To top it off, the looks were paired with varying bejeweled, printed, or pearled full-face masks to offer a truly luxe look.

Rinjeon

Rinjeon proposes concise silhouettes and high-quality fabrics for the FW21 collection. Inspired by classical music and old architecture, the collection utilizes soft tonal colors, clean shapes, and few prints, emphasizing the collection's commitment to simple yet detailed silhouettes.