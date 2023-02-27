Selena Gomez may be on a social media hiatus, but luckily for those of us who carried a wand in our boots for way too long, Alex Russo has risen to take her place.

On the latest episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod, co-hosts Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise reunite with Gomez in an emotional and nostalgia-filled conversation about their time on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place as well as life after the show.

The 44-minute episode witnessed all three former co-stars reflecting on their favorite episodes, memorable costumes (Harper Finkle’s marker dress!) and childhood crushes, with Gomez remarking that her time on the show was "the happiest [she]’d been [her] whole life."

"Little did I know that I ended up with everyone I needed to be in my life," the Only Murders in the Building star mused. "You guys genuinely loved me, and that’s all I could have asked for. The unconditional trust and bond we had — I miss so much."

Gomez has recently been the subject of major media attention due to her ongoing alleged feud with Hailey Bieber as well as the internet’s fixation on how her body looks.

Related | The Internet Thinks Mason Disick Is Body Shaming Selena Gomez

The 30-year-old actress, who has of late overthrown Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on Instagram, vaguely alluded to the never-ending media circus on the podcast episode, sharing, "I have this different attention on me that I just didn't have then and that was a really pure time and I miss that."

When asked by DeLuise what she thinks has been her biggest mistake so far, Gomez took a moment to reflect before acknowledging, "Probably not staying in touch with you guys."

The Rare Beauty founder went on to confess, "I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made and I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because A, you would've told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn’t want to let you down."

Stone, who played Gomez’s on-screen best friend, admitted that she had questioned if their real-life friendship suffered because Stone "didn’t tell [Gomez] what she wanted to hear."

In response, Gomez told both Stone and DeLuise that she loves them "so much in a way that [she's] never loved anybody else.”

You can listen to the full episode below.