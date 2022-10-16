Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are setting the record straight about a rumored rift between them — involving Gomez's ex and Bieber's current husband, singer Justin Bieber.

While attending the Academy Museum Gala in LA over the weekend, Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25, posed for a series of pictures taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton. The singer and model appeared genuinely friendly, with smiles all around and Selena's hand resting on Hailey's leg in one of the photos.

Taking to Instagram, Hampton seemed to address the rumors directly with the caption "plot twist," referencing a running narrative that the two stars have been beefing following a sit-down interview that Hailey did with the podcast Call Her Daddy. In the interview, she revealed she still receives hate from Gomez's fans, the Selenators, who believe she "stole" Justin from their idol.

"A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him,'" Hailey told the podcast's host, Alex Cooper, on September 28. "It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."

One of the most-watched teen couples of the 2010s, Selena and Justin dated on-and-off for eight years before breaking up for good in 2018. A few months later, Justin and Hailey became engaged.

Despite speculation of a feud, Hailey also noted on the podcast that she has no drama with Selena personally. And following the interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress called for kindness from her fans, condemning the "vile and disgusting" statements directed at the Biebers.