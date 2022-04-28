Pride Month is fast approaching and that means it's time to start making plans. Celebrating 54 years of LGBTQ-centered philanthropy and out and proud celebrations, San Diego Pride Festival is set to take place from July 16 through July 17 with headliners Ashnikko, Baby Tate, Daya and Snow Tha Product.

The two day festival returns to Balboa Park and will feature over 170 musical acts spread across four stages, featuring local LGBTQ+ and BIPOC artists, educational and art exhibits, local businesses, interactive cultural presentations, food, HIV testing and more. Covering a wide swath of talent, from TikTok sensations such as Ashnikko and Baby Tate to Grammy winner Daya and local Latin legend Snow Tha Product, this year's festival is looking to live up to its theme of “Justice with Joy" by spotlighting a diverse and outspoken array of artists and activists.

"Within our community, there is an ongoing debate about what Pride events and organizations should be. Are we a celebration or a protest? We are both," Executive Director of San Diego Pride, Fernando Z. López, says. "Daya, Asknikko, Snow Tha Product, and Baby Tate embody the diverse LGBTQ artists we elevate at San Diego Pride, fiercely talented creators who use their platform to advocate for LGBTQ justice. There is something powerful about seeing yourself reflected on stage, in a space, and for a cause that was built by and for you and your community. Our community."

As for the headliners, Daya echoes the sentiment, explaining that "it's important and especially relevant because of what’s been happening in this country with regard to the very harmful and regressive LGBTQ – and specifically trans-exclusionary – bills being passed. It’s more crucial than ever to carve out spaces where we can not only feel visible and protected from these attacks but also celebrated and lifted up for who we are."

Fellow headliner, Ashnikko backs up the theme, saying, "Queer people deserve safety, love, fairy tale endings and a space in our communities to be ourselves. It’s about celebrating ourselves in the face of people who try to squash and deny our existence."

Fresh off a supporting slot on Charli XCX's latest tour, Baby Tate also chimes in: "As a bisexual Black woman in this world, justice is not something that was easily obtained for me. Knowing those hardships makes supporting the LGBTQ+ social justice movement a no-brainer. We all deserve to freely love who we choose in peace.”

All proceeds from San Diego Pride will go towards LGBTQ+ organizations with a focus on education and advocacy programs. Grab your tickets for this year's San Diego Pride Week, here.