Jazz vocalist Samara Joy has been crowned Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys.

It's a major achievement for the 23-year-old Bronx native, who first role to prominence on TikTok while still in college, going viral and racking up over 1.5 million views. That notoriety helped open the door for her widely-acclaimed sophomore album, Linger Awhile, which also won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

"Thank you so much for this honor, thank you to everyone who has listened to me — who supported me," she said, before addressing her fellow nominees. "All of you are so inspiring because of who you are. You express yourself with exactly who you are authentically. So to be here, just being myself, by just being who I was born as: I’m so thankful."

Joy's win in such a coveted category is also a visible win for jazz music, with the singer beating out rising stars across numerous genres. Nominees included DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, Wet Leg, Anitta and Omar Apollo. Winners throughout history have included Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Mariah Carey.

The Best New Artist award was presented to Joy by former category winner Olivia Rodrigo. The two shared a moment on stage as Joy clutched her hand to her heart and Rodrigo wrapped her arm around her.

Earlier in the night, Joy performed a rendition of "Can't Get Out Of This Mood" at the 2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater. Watch the full performance below.