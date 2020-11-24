New York's Fifth Avenue during the holidays is a spectacle like no other. Thousands flock to the city's shopping haven to witness the fantastical storefront displays that retailers dream up each year. Of course, in the wake of the pandemic, this year's holiday celebration is going to look a little different.

Saks Fifth Avenue has chosen to go ahead with its annual window unveiling but with a digital bent. In lieu of the usual large-scale performance that quite literally shuts down Fifth Avenue, the luxury department store will host several intimate lighting ceremonies, in a new concept called "Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue," available via livestream.

Running from November 23 through December 23, a designated host (a celebrity, designer, or other prominent member of the fashion and entertainment worlds) will press the honorary button that lights up the Midtown Manhattan facade from inside a decorated holiday window at each event. Additionally, Saks Fifth Avenue will make a donation to a non-profit of the host's choice, totaling at $100,000 in donations by the end of the season.

The inaugural unveiling event will be livestreamed at 7:00 PM EST on Monday, November 23. Afterwards, events will be livestreamed on select weekdays through Wednesday, December 23, 2020 beginning at 4:30 PM EST. Access the experience, here.