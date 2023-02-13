Is Rihanna Debuting a New Single at the Super Bowl?

Rumor is that Rihanna will debut a new single during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Minutes ahead of the game's kick-off time, gossip account PopBase tweeted a screengrab from Apple Music touting, "A new single from the star of our Super Bowl halftime show."

The announcement comes after the Fenty mogul released a teaser for her performance that seems to allude to a new album. The video depicts Rihanna standing on a lit runway while a narration features clips of fans and news reports speculating about new music. Suddenly, the lights cut, and a spotlight appears as Rihanna puts her fingers to her lip in quieting motion.

If the Apple Music single is part of a much-anticipated full album, it would be the first from the 34-year-old singer in 7 years, since 2016's critically-acclaimed Anti.

Rihanna has released limited new music in the last seven years, including appearing as a featured artist on PartyNextDoor's 2020 song “Believe It" and releasing “Lift Me Up” — a tribute to her late friend, actor Chadwick Boseman — on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack last year.

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show is slated to start today at 8pm ET on FOX.