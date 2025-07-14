She’s a good smurf gone bad — in Saint Laurent!

Rihanna, now the de facto bar for pregnancy style, stepped out in a ballgown-style skirt and top for Smurfs Los Angeles premiere. Anthony Vaccarello’s fantasia of lace and silk and leather was complimented by a green silk sash and perfectly undone updo.

Flanked by her two children, RZA and Riot, the star also stopped to snap pictures with some actual Smurfs, which are totally real and definitely not standing outside my window right now, staring in with their soulless eyes, watching… waiting. See the adorable photos below!

With Papa Smurf moving on to his next target and away from my window, I can finally relax and maybe even gush about this ensemble. It’s just so relaxed, which is the essence of an excellent Rihanna outfit. They can be chic, tailored, voluminous, sparkly, mute, monochromatic, anything really! But if it’s not relaxed, it’s simply not Rihanna.

RiRi’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono also deserves recognition for this totally soft blush, which pulls the look together when these sunglasses cut a straight line across her face. On Instagram, she wrote: “Some moments feel big — others feel true. Creating beauty with my muse @badgalriri will always be the most sacred part of this journey. Expertise, intuition, and love — brushed on, built over years.”

Fashion looky-loos will also remember her fit as look 38 from Saint Laurent’s Fall 2025 collection, which toyed around with hulking shoulders and tie-waist motifs. (And who could forget those semi-transparent PVC coats with the opaque floral patterns?)

On the runway, the tie-waists emphasized an almost-drop waist effect on the various looks, which here is masterfully used to highlight her pregnancy. It’s the sort of genius critics now expect from Rihanna, who openly defies conventions around her perpetual pregnancy these last few years. Whether it's performing a Super Bowl halftime show or parading around Smurfs in couture, fashion enriches her maternity experience. It never subtracts.