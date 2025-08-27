The Beaches Don't Believe In Closing Time
For Canadian indie-rockers The Beaches, closing time is just a state of mind. The official "Last Girls At The Party" release their album, No Hard Feelings, this Friday — a post-punk collection of open-hearted romps dipped in new wave appeal, brimming with vulnerable, sometimes queer, always honest, tales of chaotic romance, made for dancing (and perhaps even crying to) well into the night.
In honor of the release, lead vocalist and guitarist Jordan Miller, her sister, Kylie (guitar, backing vocals), Leandra Earl (keyboards, guitar, backing vocals), and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums) took PAPER for a raucous night out during one of the band's DJ parties. From the cutest merch to the cutest fans — here's an exclusive look at a night out with The Beaches.
THE CUTEST FANS EVER
This is so cute hahaha. These parties have been so fun for dancing and having the best time with fans! We love partying with them they’re the best ever.
Photography: Meg Moon
